Dana White Slams Dan Hardy For Kattar “Staging” Allegations

Dana White has responded to former UFC commentator Dan Hardy’s take that he staged his concern for Calvin Kattar against Max Holloway.

White and the UFC had another successful night of business at UFC 280 on Saturday. The card featured exciting moments from top to bottom and was capped off by Islam Makhachev submitting Charles Oliveira.

Despite the excitement and anticipation surrounding UFC 280 for the past week, not all of the news surrounding White and the promotion have been positive. Hardy, a former fighter and broadcaster for the UFC, recently accused White of faking his concern for Kattar towards the end of his fight against Holloway in Jan. 2021.

A viral clip showed White conversating with matchmaker Hunter Campbell late in the fight demanding that Kattar get immediate medical attention after the action. Kattar was the victim of a record-setting output from Holloway in their lopsided featherweight headliner.

Dan Hardy Claims Dana White’s Concerns For Calvin Kattar Were Fake

Hardy made the accusations towards White during a recent stop on the Freedom Pact podcast.

“This is another good example of the nonsense, the posturing, the propaganda – that last fight that I called was Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar,” Hardy said. “… (It was) the first time combat sports had been on ABC in 20-something years.

“And then going into the fifth round, and you have one guy that’s being beaten senseless by another fighter, right? Now, there is no reason why that fight shouldn’t have been stopped at the end of the fourth round. No discredit to Calvin Kattar, but he didn’t earn anything by taking that fifth-round beating. But what we did see was that clip coming out of Dana talking to Hunter (Campbell) and being like, ‘Hey, we need to make sure he goes straight to a doctor after that.’

“And it looks like, ‘Hey, they just caught this on camera across the arena.’ The dude was mic’d up. The receiver of the microphone was attached to the camera that was filming him from across the other side of the arena. That whole thing was staged to protect the UFC,” Hardy accused White. “And I watched that, and I’m like, ‘That’s just dirty.’ Actually do something to protect the fighter. Don’t do something to protect the sport or the company if the fighter gets damaged.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

Tensions Heat Up Between Dana White & Dan Hardy

This is far from the first time that Hardy has had issues with White and the UFC. He has repeatedly been critical of the promotion’s fighter pay model and has accused the UFC of underpaying its athletes.

Hardy was relieved of his UFC commentator duties last year following an alleged dispute with a female employee while working in Abu Dhabi. He also had a viral blowup with referee Herb Dean while commentating on an event.

During his UFC 280 post-fight press conference, White hit back at Hardy and vehemently denied the allegations.

“I can tell you this, we’ve never staged anything ever,” White responded to Hardy. “We have a documentary that we filmed during COVID, that’s why I was mic’d. I was mic’d because of that…do you know how many fights a week I say that? No interviews, no nothing, that fighter goes straight to the hospital. I don’t give a fuck what anybody thinks, so you don’t have to worry about me staging anything, and I definitely don’t give a fuck what Dan Hardy thinks.

“Dan Hardy is a guy that was mistreating a woman who worked here and that’s why he was fired, so obviously he’s bitter and I’m assuming that’s why he would say something like that.”

Hardy didn’t take long to respond to White’s remarks.

Mistreating a woman, @danawhite?



How dare you accuse me of such a thing.



Clear proof that you were told lies about what happened, and why they steered all of the ‘Dan Hardy’ questions away from you. @mikewhoatv #NumberOneBullshit#UFC280 https://t.co/on0BhPfSSI — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) October 22, 2022

“Mistreating a woman, [Dana White?” Hardy tweeted. “How dare you accuse me of such a thing. Clear proof that you were told lies about what happened, and why they steered all of the ‘Dan Hardy’ questions away from you.”

Hardy will make his combat sports return in an exhibition boxing match against former UFC fighter Diego Sanchez on November 12th. The fight will be on the undercard of a boxing event featuring veteran Ricky Hatton.

As for Kattar, he’s gone on to bounce back since the loss to Holloway. He’ll face Arnold Allen in a UFC Fight Night main event on Saturday in Las Vegas.

While it’s unlikely that White and the UFC staged concern for Kattar’s damage intake against Holloway, things between Hardy and his former employer are no closer to reaching amiability.

What do you think about the latest back-and-forth between Dana White and Dan Hardy? Who’s side are you on?