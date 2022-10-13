Dana White Working To Commission ‘Slap Fighting’ In Nevada

UFC President Dana White and former UFC CEO Lorenzo Fertitta are looking to make ‘slap fighting’ a commissioned sport in the state of Nevada.

Schiaffo LLC, managed by a group led by White and Fertitta, is bringing a discussion to sanction it to the Nevada State Athletic Commission on Wednesday, according to a report by MMA Junkie. The discussion will center around whether or not slap fighting can be considered unarmed combat under the commission’s jurisdiction.

If the commission determines that is the case, White could be one step closer to bringing slap-fighting events to the state of Nevada, particularly Las Vegas.

White and Fertitta have been longtime friends and business partners for years. They purchased the UFC via Zuffa LLC in 2001 and helped turn the promotion into a global powerhouse.

White has teased interest in slap-fighting via a recent Instagram post wanting submissions for the biggest slap ever done. The contest is ongoing for those fans wanting to enter.

For those curious about what slap-fighting looks like, check out highlights from a recent Slap Fighting Championship event below.

Slap-fighting rose in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic through viral videos on the internet. Two competitors take turns winding up and slapping the other until one of the fighters loses consciousness.

For those looking to throw Nate Diaz’s ‘Stockton Slap’ for a paycheck, they might soon have the opportunity to do so if White and Fertitta get their way.

