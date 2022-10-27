Watch: Daniel Cormier Experiences Earthquake While Filming Show

Daniel Cormier was the live embodiment of “the show must go on” during an earthquake.

Daniel Cormier is always the professional, whether inside the UFC Octagon fighting the best in the world, or cage side commentating on fights. On a recent episode of his ESPN show called DC & RC, he showed that his professionalism could withstand the biggest pressures. This time, that pressure came in the form of an earthquake.

Following his UFC fighting career, Cormier made a seamless transition over to the analyst side of the fight game. He can often be found at the UFC fights calling the action alongside Jon Anik, Joe Rogan, and others. His unique voice and extensive sports knowledge have made him stand out among his peers. He also co-hosts a show on ESPN with Ryan Clark. It was during a taping of this show that Cormier began to notice his room shaking.

Daniel Cormier Continued To Tape His DC & RC Show During An Earthquake

Cormier was in the middle of breaking down the UFC 280 title fight between Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw when things got a little shaky.

Filming DC&RC and a damn earthquake!!! 5.1 , watch my screen as I am talking about prepping for a fight. My god, great show today tho! @espnmma @Realrclark25 pic.twitter.com/U0km1rqnCp — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 25, 2022

“Oh my God, Ryan, there’s an earthquake,” he said. “There’s an actual earthquake going on right now, bro My whole office is shaking. I swear to God. My whole office is shaking right now. An earthquake is happening. I’m good, it’s not a big one. It’s so weird for someone from Louisiana where the earth never shakes.”

It was later reported that the earthquake felt by Cormier was a 5.1 on the Richter scale outside of San Jose, CA, according to Fox News.

Would you have continued the show if you were in Daniel Cormier’s position?