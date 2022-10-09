Watch: Daniel Cormier Guest Referees At WWE Extreme Rules

Daniel Cormier served as the special guest referee for the main event of WWE Extreme Rules, and MMA News has all the sights and sounds for you!

Longtime WWE fan and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier was selected to serve as the special guest referee for the WWE Extreme Rules main event between UFC alum Matt Riddle and his opponent, Seth “Freakin” Rollins.

Cormier made his first appearance on WWE television last Monday on Raw, where he vowed to be a stern enforcer of justice in ensuring that there would be closure in the bitter rivalry between the two characters.

So how did Cormier do? You can check out some of the highlights of the Fight Pit Match below and Daniel Cormier’s WWE experience!

Cormier Gets Acclimated To Extreme Surroundings

I had to take in the structure, the fight pit is something to behold. Make sure you watch #ExtremeRules on @peacocktv tonight pic.twitter.com/lmFpwr5dXk — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 8, 2022

Tonight’s special guest referee looks right at home inside the Fight Pit… welcome to #ExtremeRules, @dc_mma! pic.twitter.com/KACvcFYsum — Triple H (@TripleH) October 8, 2022

The Arrival

This is surreal 😂@dc_mma donning the stripes on official WWE duty! #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/igHbdjjlIL — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) October 9, 2022

DC The Enforcer

There's no way this isn't extremely painful 😭#ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/nLRlyHlh0R — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) October 9, 2022

The fight maintained an MMA theme throughout, with the commentators using references and terminology from the sport while calling the action.

Both wrestlers shoved Cormier aside during the match, with DC correcting them both sternly and warning them not to touch him (including pressing Rollins against the cage while doing so).

Ultimately, it was Matt Riddle who emerged from the Fight Pit victorious after making Rollins tap out to a triangle choke. Cormier did not come to blows with either of the wrestlers, and the bout concluded cleanly, with the ex-UFC fighter getting his hand raised by a UFC Hall of Famer.

Do you think Daniel Cormier is a good fit for the WWE?