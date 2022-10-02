Daniel Cormier Set To Make His First WWE Appearance

Daniel Cormier will add a new accolade to his post-fight career next weekend.
MMA insider Ariel Helwani has revealed that the former UFC double-champ will serve as a guest referee for the grudge match between bitter rivals Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins.
Taking place at WWE Extreme Rules in Philadelphia on 8 October, The Fight Pit match will see the duo finally settle their beef, which has been brewing inside and outside of the ring for months.
“The Rollins-Riddle feud has gotten very intense and personal,” Cormier said to Ariel Helwani. “There’s only one person qualified enough to oversee this brutal match at Extreme Rules, and it’s me. I’ll see you guys in Philly next Saturday.”
Cormier, a self-professed WWE fan, has previously revealed that he had been in talks with the promotion about a commentary role. The WWE also approached the UFC color commentator about working with the Creed Brothers, who ply their trade in the promotion’s NXT franchise.
Cormier To Officiate One Of WWE’s Ugliest Rivalries
The matchup between Rollins and Riddle comes after the duo engaged in a heated encounter at WWE Clash at the Castle last month. Rollins came away with the victory on that occasion, pulling off a stomp from the second rope before more than 60,000 fans in Cardiff, Wales.
The duo’s bitter rivalry hasn’t been confined to the ring, however. Prior to their scheduled Summer Slam meeting a few months ago, Rollins brutally beat down Riddle and hit him with a stomp on the steel chairs.
What do you think of Daniel Cormier guest refereeing at WWE Extreme Rules?