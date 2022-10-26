Dariush Names Two Options & Preference For Next Fight

Beneil Dariush is all ready to move on to the next one following his UFC 280 win.

Beneil Dariush is just days removed from his UFC 280 win over Mateusz Gamrot but the lightweight title contender is already looking for his next bout. Prior to the UFC 280 event, it seemed that Dariush could be in line for a title shot if he won his bout against Gamrot, but things changed quickly the closer the fight got.

Fighting on the same card as the lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Machakhev, Dariush assumed he would be the fill-in fighter in case anything went wrong. Then, the UFC brought in featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski to be the backup.

Now, the UFC has promised Volkanovski the next title shot, pushing Dariush and his eight-fight winning streak to the side. Dariush is ranked sixth in the division and if it isn’t a title shot next he wants a top-ranked fight.

Beneil Dariush Wants A Tough Fight In His Next Outing

The UFC lightweight division is arguably the most stacked in the UFC. With a new champion on top, there is potential for the top five fighters to face each other and sort through the talent while the champ is busy with the pound-for-pound king. Dariush spoke to the Submission Radio podcast about what could be next for him.

“If I have someone to fight come, what is it (UFC 284), February 11, right? I’m kind of excited for it, I’d love to go to Australia and (fight) there. I would wanna go out there and I do wanna fight someone good, ideally. The real question is, who? … Charles would be great, but is Charles gonna be ready? Is he gonna be in the mindset where he wants to fight again? If not Charles, I’ll be honest, I’m not sure the top five are really interested. Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler, if one of them wins, I don’t think they’ll want to face me.”

Chandler and Poirier are set to face off at UFC 281 in New York City on Nov. 12. The winner could fall nicely into Dariush’s plans, but there is no telling if they will want to fight that soon after or if injuries could prevent the matchups. He also mentioned that although Justin Gaethje is a top-ranked fighter, he would rather not face him outside of a title fight since the two are friends.

“I don’t know who the right guy is. I’m gonna start asking you guys… Who do you guys think could actually beat me? That’s the guy I wanna fight,” Dariush said before Rafael Fiziev was brought up as a possible opponent. “Fiziev… he’s good, man. I like that fight, too. But we’ll see, I don’t hate that fight. Ideally, Charles would be better.”

Oliveira could be looking to fight on the upcoming Brazil card in January, if Dariush is down for that date then perhaps this could be the best option for both. The UFC 280 event was just a few days ago so the matchmaking for these possible bouts will take some time, perhaps Dariush will have a fight to announce in a few weeks.

