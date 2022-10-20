The PFL Announces A Major New Partnership

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has announced a huge partnership with DAZN.

One of the biggest promotions in all of MMA, PFL is now doing some big things. PFL alongside DAZN, the self-proclaimed “leader in the sports entertainment business,” will be joining forces to create a regional MMA promotion out of Europe. This new venture will be called PFL Europe League. This will be the first regional league ever from a major and global MMA promotion.

The idea behind this PFL Europe League is to showcase up-and-coming European fighters and give them a platform backed by PFL and DAZN to showcase their skills. The events will take place in Europe, during prime hours that are suitable for both the fighters and fans watching locally.

“PFL Europe is the beginning of the Champions League of MMA from PFL” said Peter Murray, CEO of PFL in a press release. “We are excited to have DAZN as our strategic media rights distribution partner in Europe for all of fight franchises – PFL Global League, PFL Challenger Series, PFL Europe, and PFL PPV Super Fight Division.”

HOLLYWOOD, FL – OCTOBER 27: Kayla Harrison v Taylor Guardado in a lightweight championship bout during the PFL championships at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on October 27, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

This Partnership With DAZN Will Bring PFL Fights To All Of Europe

In addition to the new league, PFL and Dazn have partnered up for a multiyear media rights agreement. They will broadcast all PFL global events exclusively on DAZN in 53 international markets. This broadcast package will focus on Europe and especially the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Spain.

Over the past few years, PFL has risen to become one of the most popular MMA promotions in the world. The season format and huge grand prize at the end of the season have enticed some of the biggest names in the sport to join the organization. PFL will also be bringing the new PFL PPV Super Fight Division where the brightest stars will be showcased. DAZN has partnered on this division as well to bring these PPV fights to people in the U.S and Canada.

Are you looking forward to all these new additions from PFL?