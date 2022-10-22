Demetrious Johnson Gives Prediction For Sterling vs Dillashaw

Demetrious Johnson has given his pick for the UFC 280 co-main event between Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw.

While Johnson never fought bantamweight champion Sterling, he does have history with the division in the UFC, and is currently the ONE Championship flyweight champion, which is a division that is contested at 135lb in Singapore. Add that to the fact that he had been in talks to fight Dillashaw a handful of times, when TJ was the reigning bantamweight champ and DJ reigned supreme over 125lb, and it only makes sense that mighty Mouse would have some thoughts on this UFC 280 title clash.

Demetrious Johnson Predicts Sterling vs Dillashaw

While he never wound up fighting against Aljamain Sterling or TJ Dillashaw, Demetrious Johnson is still a student of the sport and has paid some attention to what both men have been able to do over their careers. As such, he was able to provide an interesting prediction while speaking with the Schmo recently.

Here, Johnson predicted that Sterling will be able to defend his title at UFC 280, but not just because of a skills or size advantage. He feels that Dillashaw has been through too many wars, and Sterling is willing to embrace his strengths to get the win.

“I look at TJ Dillashaw, and he’s been through a lot of wars. That last one with Cory Sandhagen did a number on him, he has surgeries on his knees, then cutting down to 125 to fight Henry Cejudo, getting knocked out. He’s been through a lot of wars,” Johnson said.

“I feel like Aljamain Sterling, he’s coming into his own right now. He seems healthy, he seems big. He seems to embrace being a backpack. He knows what he’s good at. He looked really good when he fought Petr Yan,” Johnson continued. “I give the edge to Aljamain Sterling. The only reason why is because I feel like when I look at him, he seems healthy, he seems happy. He’s embracing this backpack role, and I think when you see an athlete embracing their role, it makes them more dangerous.”

This is an interesting prediction from Demetrious Johnson, with some sound points to back it up. Time will tell if he is right, and Aljamain Sterling is able to defend his belt against TJ Dillashaw tomorrow at UFC 280.

How do you see Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw going down?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.