Dillashaw: Sterling Is “Too Into Social Media”

UFC bantamweight contender TJ Dillashaw’s latest jibe towards Aljamain Sterling has surrounded the champion’s presence on social media.

While much of the attention during UFC 280 fight week so far has surrounded the championship headliner between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev, there’s also set to be gold on the line in the October 22 co-main event.

Following a possible title eliminator between Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley, champion Sterling will put the belt on the line against former two-time titleholder Dillashaw.

Much like Sterling’s first defense earlier this year, the buildup to his next attempt at a successful retention has been somewhat heated and included insults being thrown back and forth.

And as the much-awaited contest edges closer, that trend isn’t fading.

Dillashaw Calls Sterling’s Online Presence A “Joke”

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn, Dillashaw was asked about the level of animosity there appears to be between the two bantamweight co-headliners ahead of their Abu Dhabi-held clash.

While he noted that he doesn’t let bad blood affect his mindset or the way he fights, the 36-year-old Californian did make sure to send another shot Sterling’s way.

Having previously branded the champ’s striking “embarrassing” and accused him of preparing excuses for a defeat by bringing up his past drug indiscretions, Dillashaw has now taken aim at Sterling’s social media activity.

“He can run his mouth all he wants. I mean, to be honest, I think it shows some insecurities,” Dillashaw said. “And it’s really just kind of like, he’s too into social media, man. It’s kind of a joke.”

Be it through interaction with Twitter users or videos on YouTube, “Funk Master” has long maintained a prominent presence online. That’s also been the case in the buildup to UFC 280, although perhaps not in the way he’d have hoped.

Despite being days away from another championship showdown, Sterling’s recent post have seen him defending comments he made after coming under scrutiny for uploading an image with controversial figure Andrew Tate.

Dope sh 💩 I’m agreeing with the quoted tweet 🤦🏾‍♂️ How is this so confusing?? The quotes tweet is correct, meaning that Tate is wrong for saying that. Jesus Christ, y’all really need reading comprehension. https://t.co/lOHF50LhW6 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 17, 2022

The bantamweight kingpin will look to put any and all social media distractions to the back of his mind soon enough, as he gears up to share the Octagon with a Dillashaw who’s looking to etch his name in the history books as the UFC’s first-ever three-time bantamweight champion.

