Dillashaw On Bookmakers Making Him Underdog

TJ Dillashaw has given his take on being the underdog in his upcoming bantamweight title battle against Aljamain Sterling.

Dillashaw currently sits as a +140 underdog, with Sterling as a -170 favorite. The pair have engaged in trash-talking back and forward within the past few months, with Dillashaw’s past drug ban being the center of much of the attention. Sterling himself has been wrapped up in some minor controversies over his relationship with Andrew Tate.

In an interview with Yahoo Sports’ Kevin Iole, Dillashaw revealed that he not only doesn’t mind the underdog status, but he also embraces it. Talking about past fights, he reminds us that in some of his greatest wins, he was meant to lose.

“People forget, man. People forget when you haven’t been competing and how dominant you are. So I ought to remind them all. And I actually don’t mind being the underdog. Every time I come into a title fight, I’ve been an underdog.”

Dillashaw: King Of The Underdogs?

Originally thought of as a wrestler, Dillashaw’s striking skills quickly rose to the level of his grappling. Under the tutelage of Duane Ludwig, He quickly became one of the most diverse and tricky strikers in the UFC.

“To become a champion, I’ve been an underdog. I was an underdog against Barao, I was an underdog against No Love Garbrandt, and I’m now the underdog here. So let’s just keep it rolling.”

For Dillashaw, his comeback thus far has been a success. He beat Cory Sandhagen in an epic firefight to secure his shot at Sterling. The champion though has beaten the juggernaut of the division, Petr Yan, definitely once but technically twice. Sterling looks to have surprised many of the doubters who are now accepting that “The Funkmaster” is much better than they thought. With just a few short days left until we find out who will be made to eat their words, Dillashaw will be hoping for a fairytale ending to his redemption arc.

