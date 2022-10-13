Dominick Reyes Issues “WTF!” Response To UFC 281 Placement

Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes takes offense to the promotion’s decision to have him low on the UFC 281 card order.

Reyes will face Ryan Spann in his Octagon return at UFC 281, following a lengthy hiatus from competition. He hasn’t fought since a loss to Jiří Procházka in May 2021.

Reyes has lost three in a row to Jon Jones, Jan Blachowicz, and Procházka for the first defeats of his career. He had won 12 straight to begin his professional run in MMA.

UFC 281 figures to be one of the biggest cards of 2022, with two title fights and a lightweight grudge match between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. Reyes isn’t happy that he and Spann aren’t high on the card and at least higher up on the prelims.

In a recent tweet, Reyes gave a heated response to the UFC’s decision to have him and Spann open up the preliminary card.

Wtf! Ok mfers I see I fkin see pic.twitter.com/jbNoglqUAC — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) October 13, 2022

After a fan sent an encouraging message in response, Reyes clarified why he was upset with the placement.

Thing is it’s not about proving shit, I’ve proven my shit. it’s about disrespect — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) October 13, 2022

Reyes gave Jones arguably the toughest test of his UFC career at UFC 247, losing via a unanimous decision. Some fans and pundits believed Reyes was robbed on the judges’ scorecards and deserved to hand Jones one of his few losses.

A loss to Blachowicz for the then-vacant title at UFC 253 left Reyes short of UFC gold once again. He lost the fight via a second-round TKO in Abu Dhabi.

Reyes will likely use the card placement as motivation as he looks to get back on track in the UFC.

