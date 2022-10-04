Edwards Names Best Part About Championship Win

New welterweight king Leon Edwards has spoken of the best part about his championship win over Kamaru Usman.

On BT Sports, the UK’s current broadcast partner of the UFC, Edwards spoke to Ariel Helwani. Edwards has gained much adulation in his hometown following his heart-stopping head kick win and has done the media rounds, soaking up his well-earned praise.

Speaking on topics such as Jorge Masvidal, Kamaru Usman and the kick itself, Edwards was asked what the best part of the whole dream come to life scenario he finds himself in.

“For me, the best part is making my family proud and achieving a goal that I set out to accomplish. Because it ricochets back, not just to me, but it ricochets down to my gym, my family. They see this guy who was getting into trouble on the street. He changed his life, set a goal, and achieved that goal. Through ups and downs, through rubbles and hills, he stuck to it and achieved that goal. I’m proud of myself. It was a long, hard road, and it was tough at times.”

His bond with his mother, brother and coaches has been heavily featured in the UFC’s fly-on-the-wall styled content. Coach Dave Lovell received a special amount of praise following his now legendary 5th round speech to Leon Edwards.

It seems that more than the money, fame and status, it is what he can provide for those he loves that matters to the Birmingham native.

