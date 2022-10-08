Female Saudi Fighter Makes Jiu-Jitsu History

Dina Elias of Saudi Arabia just made history by winning gold in a jiu-jitsu tournament.

Mixed martial arts and jiu-jitsu are practiced all over the world. At the highest levels, tournaments more and more prevalent are fighters from around the globe. Jiu-jitsu originated in Japan and Brazil, but now tournaments are popping up everywhere and the popularity of this sport is catching up to MMA.

Jiu-jitsu athletes are beginning to find the kind of fame that mixed martial arts have and financial success as well. There is more crossover than ever between the two sports and even Hollywood actors have taken to the mats to compete.

There are many jiu-jitsu competitions held in Abu Dhabi, from elite athletes to those just starting out. Most recently there was the AJP Tour Asia Continental Pro championship in Abu Dhabi. During this event, one athlete was able to obtain a gold medal and make history at the same time.

🚨.. في إنجاز تاريخي غير مسبوق

أول ميدالية ذهبية نسائية 🥇 pic.twitter.com/gsaeMCDNuq — الاتحاد السعودي للجوجيتسو (@Saudi_JJF) October 2, 2022

“In an unprecedented historical achievement. First women’s gold medal,” wrote the Saudi Jiu-Jitsu Federation.

Female Fighter Representing Saudia Arabia Won Gold in Jiu-Jitsu

Dina Elias became the first Saudi female to claim gold at an international jiu-jitsu competition at the AJP Tour Asia Continental Pro championship. The win came in the under-95-kilogram division, blue-belt category. Results via Arab News.

Other Saudi athletes who took home medals include:

Abdullah Ndaa with a silver in the under-62-kg, under-16 class.

Faros Majid with bronze in the under-94-kg (purple) category.

Badi Idris with bronze in the under-81-kg, under-18 section.

Haya Al-Sheikh with bronze in the under-70-kg division (blue)

