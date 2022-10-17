Watch: Bare Knuckle Boxer Sends Fighter Through The Ropes

Bare-knuckle boxer Lionel Levitchi hit JD Burns so hard at BYB 12 that Burns had to be stopped from hitting the arena floor below.

Levitchi and Burns squared off on the main card of BYB 12 in London on Sunday. The two 168lbers are both relatively young in their combat sports careers and had the chance to achieve a jaw-dropping moment in the ring.

Despite being the fighter with significantly less experience in the ring, Levitchi landed a big right hand that knocked Burns out cold to the point that he flew through the ropes.

Bare Knuckle Boxer Lionel Levitchi Gets Wild KO At BYB 12

Watch below as Levitchi sends Burns out of the ring.

Ionel Levitchi threw his opponent out of the ring with a huge right hand at BYB12! pic.twitter.com/eMVsSwi2Ni — Matysek (@Matysek88) October 16, 2022

A medical update on Burns hasn’t been made public.

Levitchi entered the ring off of a fight against Martin Refell at BKB 27 in July. Before that, he was away from competition for nearly five years after a 2017 win over Muhammed Haroon Khan at BKB 8.

Burns has now lost two bare-knuckle fights in a row after back-to-back wins to start his bare-knuckle boxing career in 2021.

BYB 12 featured a main event title fight between Carlos Guerra and Seth Shaffer.

