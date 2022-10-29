Fighters React to Roman Dolidze Knocking Out Phil Hawes at UFC Vegas 63

UFC middleweight Roman Dolidze earned another statement win over Phil Hawes to wrap up the UFC Vegas 63 prelims.

Dolidze trapped Hawes in a nasty kneebar just minutes into Round 1 of the fight. While Hawes didn’t tap and survived the submission attempt, he appeared to hurt his knee during the exchange.

Hawes’ toughness can’t be questioned, though Dolidze finished him with a pair of nasty hooks on the feet to earn the TKO victory.

Watch Dolidze get the finish below.

MMA Fighters React To Roman Dolidze’s Wild Win At UFC Vegas 63

See what UFC fighters had to say about Dolidze’s finish.

Crazy. You play a dangerous game when you step in that octagon. You get hurt like that & try to push thru, you’re a warrior but then get double, or triple the damage! Hawes showed his toughness but in hindsight you gotta question..was it worth it? Only the athlete can answer that — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 29, 2022

Roman!! Hot damn 🔥 what a performance. Hope Hawes is okay. #UFCVegas63 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) October 29, 2022

Phil Hawes is a beast #UFCVegas63 — Chris “El Guapo” Gutierrez (@CGutierrezMMA) October 29, 2022

Wow — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 29, 2022

I believe he tore his hip!#UFCVegas63 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 29, 2022

Did you see @philhawesmma just bust a matrix lean back! #UFCVegas62 — Ian Heinisch (@ianheinischmma) October 29, 2022

Dolidze has won three straight fights in the UFC since a loss to Trevin Giles in March 2021. He most recently earned a finish over Kyle Daukaus back in June.

The 34-year-old Dolidze, who trains with Giga Chikadze and other talented Georgians, could be a middleweight to watch heading into 2023.

Hawes has now lost two of his last three fights after a first-round loss to Chris Curtis last November.

UFC Vegas 63 is headlined by a featherweight matchup between Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen.

Check out the latest results and highlights from UFC Vegas 63 here.