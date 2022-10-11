Fiziev States What The UFC Should Do If Gaethje Moves To 170

UFC lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev is becoming frustrated with Justin Gaethje‘s reluctance to fight him following his repeated callouts.

Fiziev has won six fights in a row, with the most recent victory coming against former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos back in July. He called for a fight with Gaethje following the fifth-round knockout but has yet to return to the Octagon.

Gaethje, who last fought in a loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 274, may be a potential opponent for Conor McGregor‘s welterweight move. Gaethje has recently downplayed the idea of fighting McGregor and accused him of using performance-enhancing drugs.

Fiziev feels that if the Gaethje/McGregor welterweight fight comes to fruition, the UFC should remove him from the lightweight title picture.

Rafael Fiziev Says Justin Gaethje Should Be Removed From LW Rankings W/ 170 Move

During a recent interview with The AllStar, Fiziev addressed the rumored Gaethje move to welterweight to fight McGregor.

“If Gaethje does that, I’d be shocked,” Fiziev said. “If he goes to welterweight, okay, go to welterweight. But don’t stay in the rankings at lightweight. If you don’t fucking want to fight, if you want to go to 170, go to 170. Don’t take a place in the lightweight rankings because we have 15 hungry dogs who want to fight…”

Fiziev is targeting a return in either December or January, ideally against Gaethje if the former title challenger remains at lightweight. He could be one or two wins away from a potential lightweight title shot.

As the mystery behind McGregor and Gaethje’s planned UFC returns persist, Fiziev wants Gaethje to have a more clear stance on a potential fight.

