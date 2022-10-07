Floyd Mayweather Shares Details On Major Upcoming Project

Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather is in the beginning stages of producing a documentary series on his life and career in the spotlight.

Mayweather is retired from professional boxing but remains active on the exhibition scene, as evidenced by recent exhibition wins over RIZIN’s Mikuru Asakura and former training partner Don Moore. He retired from professional boxing with an undefeated 50-0 record following a win over UFC star Conor McGregor in 2017.

Mayweather fought the ‘who’s who’ of professional boxing during his 21-year career in the ring. He won multiple world titles and is widely regarded as one of the greatest to ever be involved in boxing.

While Mayweather left it all in the ring, there are still many unanswered questions surrounding what transpired during his life and career in and out of the sport. He’ll give fans a series of answers to questions in an upcoming documentary project entitled ‘The GOAT,’ which is set to launch at an undisclosed timeframe.

During a recent interview with TMZ, Mayweather revealed his plans for the documentary and his goals for the project.

“I just feel the world should see another part of Floyd Mayweather,” Mayweather said. “There’s so many different sides to me. So many people go off of what they hear…how I played the villain… they think just flashiness and a lot of arrogance, talking a lot. There’s so much that people will get a chance to see.

“From 1996 all the way to now. So many hours of footage, so many. 26 years of filming…I think the people are in for a rude awakening, they’re gonna love it.”

Mayweather has yet to announce a formal timeframe for when the documentary series will be available for the general public to watch. He’s working with several highly acclaimed Hollywood film producers, along with businessman Robert Smith, to produce the project.

Mayweather hopes that his documentary could end up comparable to that of all-time NBA great Michael Jordan’s ‘The Last Dance’. Like Jordan, Mayweather is also a sports superstar, and the documentary will touch on the ups and downs of the boxer’s life and path to fame and fortune.

We’ll bring you the latest on ‘The GOAT’ as it becomes available.

