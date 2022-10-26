Former Fighter Is Finding The Art In Mixed Martial Arts Through Poetry

Former MMA fighter Jenny Liou is transferring her experiences as a martial artist into poetry.

Anyone who has trained in any form of mixed martial arts can attest to the beauty and wonder of learning the moves and finding peace in making your body do things that maybe you thought it couldn’t.

There are, of course, those who have never experienced this feeling and therefore do not see these ancient skills and forms as art (cue Meryl Streep.) These people can only see the violence and bloodshed that comes with two men or women battling it out for sport or honor. However, now there is a way for those people to begin to understand the wonder of fighting through poetry.

Former MMA fighter Jenny Liou began fighting professionally in 2011. She fought mostly in regional shows and had a couple of fights in Invicta FC. She retired in 2017 following a loss to former UFC fighter Angela Lee with a record of 6-5. To fill the void that competing left behind, Liou began to write a book devoted to capturing how fighting and violence had an effect on her life.

Former Fighter Jenny Liou Has Written A Book Of Poetry About Fighting

The book is described as a collection that “captures how violence and history passes between generations” transformed into more than that. Liou was written a collection of poetry that encompasses her fighting life alongside themes that include community impacts on Asian women and anti-Asian hate.

“How do you go from a lifestyle where a certain degree of violence is just part of it?” Liou said to asamnews.com. “How do we find our way into getting to live in multiple worlds at once?”

The book is called “Muscle Memory” and is available for purchase now. The writing process began for Liou ten years ago. She compares writing as an art form, to her MMA training.

“My poems to me, they feel like Rubix Cubes,” Liou said. “With jiu-jitsu, there’s still that cerebral component but it’s so immediately translated into something that’s physical.”

According to associate professor at Michigan State University Mike Copperman, the book of poetry is not just for those who have stepped into the cage. He feels that Liou’s writing can transcend anyone regardless of fighting experience.

“The ways that she writes about fighting really does offer a sensory experience where you can understand even if you haven’t ever been a fighter,” he said. “[With] the way that Jenny talks about fighting, it becomes relatable to anyone who’s ever lived life in a body.”

Muscle Memory can be purchased in most places where books are sold, including Amazon.

Are you interested in picking up this book of poetry?