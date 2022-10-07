Frankie Edgar’s Next UFC Fight Details Revealed

Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar has his next, and potentially last, UFC fight booked for later this year in New York City.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was the first to report the news of Edgar’s return to the Octagon for UFC 281 on Nov. 12.

Edgar will face Chris Gutierrez in a bantamweight matchup at UFC 281. The fight adds to a stacked card at the upcoming Madison Square Garden-based event in New York.

Edgar, a native of nearby Toms River, NJ, will fight in likely his last fight in the UFC. He’s told Okamoto and others that his 30th appearance in the Octagon will likely be the last of his career.

Frankie Edgar To Face Chris Gutierrez In Possible Retirement Fight At UFC 281

Image Credit: Michael Bacos

The 41-year-old Edgar made his UFC debut at UFC 67 in 2007, winning in a ‘Fight of the Night’ showcase over Tyson Griffin. Seven fights later, he fought for and won the UFC lightweight title by defeating BJ Penn via a unanimous decision at UFC 112.

Successful defenses over Penn and Gray Maynard would solidify Edgar’s legacy in the UFC. He went on to move down to featherweight, losing a featherweight title matchup against José Aldo at UFC 156.

While Edgar never reclaimed UFC gold at featherweight as he did at lightweight, he earned wins over the likes of Chad Mendes, Cub Swanson, and Urijah Faber at 145lbs. He has fought at bantamweight in recent years, with his sole win in the division coming via a split decision against Pedro Munhoz.

Gutierrez has won three straight fights over Batgerel Danaa, Felipe Colares, and Andre Ewell.

Edgar will look to end his UFC career just as he started it with another highlight performance at UFC 281.

Want to suggest a correction or provide other feedback? Contact the editor at [email protected]!