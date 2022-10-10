Gaethje Specifies How Many Wars He Has Left In The Tank

Justin Gaethje has provided an update on his “five good wars left” statement post-UFC 268, telling how many he has left in the tank.

Gaethje is well known for his highlight-inducing fight style. This has, at times, left him open to taking just as much damage as he is dishing out. In recognition of this, Gaethje has self-imposed a limit on the number of brutal wars he is willing to suffer. With six Fight of the Night efforts and two Fight of the Year winners in his accolades, it is clear that Gaethje has been in more wars than most.

Gaethje spoke to Combat Culture about his current feelings on the five wars left statement:

“I said I have four of five left. I think in that time, I’ve only had one. Maybe, like, I think that the Michael Chandler fight counts as about 20%. With the one shot that Tony [Ferguson] Landed, that’s maybe 40%. So I’m at like one and a half right now.”

Gaethje Talks Numbers

Photo Credit: UFC

Justin Gaethje is unfortunately operating at a level of maths uncalculatable to myself, so we will have to take his word for it that this all adds up. What is for certain is that Gaethje thinks he still has plenty left in the tank. He sees a rematch with Dustin Poirier as an ideal way to add some war-based percentages onto the ever-evolving health bar Gaethje keeps in his head.

“He’s ranked No. 1 or No. 2. I need two-three wins to get back to the title shot so that would be ideal. I told them I’d be ready next year, so we’ll see how it goes. Ideally, Poirier beats Chandler, I’d like to fight Poirier, he beat me. That’s one win I’d like to get back. It was Fight of the Year, Fight of the Decade. Fight of a Couple of Years, probably. That was a hell of a fight. That’s ideal.”

This story originally appeared on MMANews.com. Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.