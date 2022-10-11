Gamrot On Improving English: ‘I Need To Be Able To Talk Sh*t’

UFC lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot has explained why he identified an improved understanding of English as a crucial part of his developing MMA career.

Gamrot has quickly recovered from a controversial debut loss on the scorecards to Guram Kutateladze in 2020, ascending high up the 155-pound ladder courtesy of four straight wins. After rebounding with a knockout of Scott Holtzman, “Gamer” made a statement with back-to-back stoppage victories over Jeremy Stephens and Diego Ferreira.

In his most recent outing, Gamrot emerged triumphant in his first main event appearance, outpointing Arman Tsarukyan across five rounds at UFC Vegas 57. Having risen to #9 in the rankings, the Pole will now have the chance to stake his claim for a title shot as he faces Beneil Dariush at UFC 280 next weekend.

While trash talk has become a prominent part of the sport, particularly in notable matchups on pay-per-view cards, many lend themselves to the old cliché, ‘I let my fighting do the talking’.

Although Gamrot’s performances have certainly said enough in recent times, he’s also looking to enhance his ability to “talk sh*t.”

Gamrot: “This Is Important & I Need To Grow It”

Ahead of Gamrot’s PPV appearance in Abu Dhabi, he spoke with MMA News’ own James Lynch, who was complimentary of the rising lightweight’s English capabilities.

“Gamer” explained how he initially learned through a teacher in his home country, and while in the United States to train at American Top Team, he completes a couple of lessons each week.

Gamrot’s dedication towards improving his English derives from an acknowledgment that he needs to be able to make callouts and engage in back and forth if he is to reach his goals inside the Octagon.

“Thank you, but it’s (still) a long way behind, me with my English, you know?” Gamrot said. “But yes, I have English lessons from Poland with one guy, who teaches me. When I am in Florida, I have two times a week online lessons… Sometimes it’s good, sometimes no.

“But I know this is the most important thing for me if I want to be the best in the world. I want to be talking sh*t in the interview and sometimes in the press conference,” Gamrot added. “I know this is important and I need to grow it.”

Catch our full interview with lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot ahead of his crucial clash against Beneil Dariush at UFC 280 below:

Gamrot’s remarks come after the topic of language came up in the buildup to another massive fight in his division that’s set for the October 22 event. In the headliner, Islam Makhachev will look to follow in the footsteps of his mentor and friend Khabib Nurmagomedov by defeating Charles Oliveira for the vacant belt.

Ahead of the blockbuster headliner, “Do Bronx” has been vocal about his desire to face MMA superstar Conor McGregor in a money fight, even admitting that he’d hoped to avoid facing Makhachev in order to push for a date in the cage with the irishman.

In response, the Dagestani suggested that if Oliveira wants to make money, he should focus on learning English first.

“He trying to make money, you know, but this guy doesn’t speak English. Nobody understands this guy, he doesn’t speak English,” Makhachev said during an interview on ESPN MMA’s DC & RC show, “English is important if you wanna make money. You have to speak some language that everybody understand. Nobody understand what he’s saying.”

Whether through financial targets, notoriety, or overall success in the sport of MMA, Gamrot clearly follows the same mindset as Makhachev.

