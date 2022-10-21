Gamrot Predicts How Dariush Fight Ends

Mateusz Gamrot has given his prediction on how his upcoming UFC 280 bout with Beneil Dariush will end.

The Polish lightweight contender most recently beat Arman Tsarukyan in a bout that set him firmly near the top of the pile at 155. Beneil Dariush himself is on a seven-fight win streak that had seen him serving as the backup to the main event, before being ousted by pound-for-pound king Alexander Volkanovski.

Gamrot knows though, that Dariush is a respected name and figure in the world of MMA, and should he defeat him, a title shot makes sense in the near future. Despite the respect, his foe garners, Gamrot expects a finish. Speaking at the UFC media day, he gave his predictions for the fight.

Gamrot Predicts A Finish

“He’s an all-rounder, big, strong, put pressure in striking, heavy kicks, but I’m a wrestler, and jiu-jitsu is my DNA.” Stated the Polish all-rounder. Gamrot added that even though it is where Dariush is strongest, he will take him out in the grappling realm of the fight. “We meet on the ground, and I am sure that I finish him on the ground.”

With the aforementioned win, Gamrot sees himself as an undeniable entity in the division. He sees Dariush as one of the premier lightweight athletes, and a win over him takes him to a similar status.

“He’s one of the best guys in the division. Now he’s No. 6 in the rankings. For sure if I beat him Saturday night, I enter the top five.”

With his sole loss coming back in 2020 to Guram Kutaladze by split decision, Gamrot has looked like the real deal from day one. A true mixed martial artist, he has improved every outing thus far. Part of the new wave of European lightweights, Gamrot’s ground game is both hard-nosed and active. He has three finishes in his last four outings on the mat and sounds assured that Dariush will be the fifth.

