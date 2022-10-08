Gane: Francis Ngannou Was Not Better Than Me At UFC 270

Ciryl Gane believes he outperformed Francis Ngannou during their UFC 270 title fight but that the champ’s experience got him the win.

Gane impressively rebounded from his January loss to Ngannou with a win over Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris last month. The victory, however, didn’t come without a little adversity. Gane’s hometown fans were taken on a rollercoaster of emotions as the Parisian fought back from the brink to TKO Tuivasa in the third round.

Round one saw Gane assert his usual technical dominance and looked to be headed for another comfortable victory.

But in round two, Tuivasa dropped Gane and almost finished him. The Frenchman somehow survived and responded with a series of crushing body kicks, and then in round three, put Tuivasa away with a huge right and some brutal follow-up strikes.

PHOTO: ZUFFA

Gane Says Ngannou Won Because Of His Experience

With the victory over #3 ranked heavyweight Tuivasa, Gane has placed himself right back into the title conversation. It was his eleventh win in twelve professional fights, and the 32-year-old seems on course to take on Ngannou again in the near future.

And Gane fancies his chances against the Cameroonian. At the UFC Paris post-fight press conference, the Parisian said that he doesn’t believe Ngannou was actually better than him during their January title fight, and that his win was a result of his experience.

“I think Francis did very well because he had more experience, more maturity…so he did a really great [job],” said Gane. “I don’t think he was really better than me on [that] day, but he did really better. So if tomorrow I have my revenge, I must do a better [job].”

Gane is now 6-1 in the UFC since making his debut in late 2019. Despite only fighting professionally for just over four years, the 32-year-old has already won an interim title against Derrick Lewis, becoming the first Frenchman to capture UFC gold.

