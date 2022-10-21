Gilbert Burns Confirms Bout With Masvidal Is Possible For UFC Rio

Gilbert Burns has a location for his next fight and is now waiting for the opponent.

The UFC welterweight division has been soaring as of late. With a new champion at the helm, the entire top ten of the division seems to have new life. Leon Edwards recently defeated Kamaru Usman for the 170-pound belt and has in turn booked himself into a rematch for his first title defense. That matchup leaves the others in the top five looking at each other.

One man who has been looking for a fight for many months now is Gilbert Burns. Burns last fought back in April when he was defeated by Khamzat Chimaev. Ever since that loss, Burns has been calling out different opponents, but most frequently Jorge Masvidal. And now it seems that could be granted by the UFC.

Gilbert Burns

Gilbert Burns Thinks His Next Opponent Will Be Jorge Masvidal

Burns is looking to get back in the cage sooner than later. He was recently a guest on Audacy’s AM 560 Sports WQAM- Miami’s The Tobin and Leroy Show to talk about what is next for him. He revealed that he did have a date for his return but now that date has been pushed back a bit.

“Was supposed to be December 10. There is like a lot of talks to be against Jorge Masvidal in December 10, Vegas, but I just got a notice from the UFC last week that they’re going to push me to the Brazil card,” he said. “They have Brazil, January 21. So they want me on that card. I think it’s gonna be against Masvidal is nothing, nothing final yet, but that’s what everything’s pointing to that direction. And I hope that’s true. You know? So, January 21. I’m back in Brazil, Rio.”

Burns is from Brazil so getting to fight in front of his home crowd is a good move in his book. Although the UFC has not specified who he will be sharing the cage with, he is hopeful that it will be Jorge Masvidal. Burns has been calling for a fight with Masvidal for a while now and although Masvidal seems to have his sights set on Edwards, it also seems he will not get that fight anytime soon.

