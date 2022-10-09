Watch: Greg Hardy Wins Boxing Debut Via TKO

Greg “The Prince of War” Hardy made his combat-sports return over the weekend with a TKO win in his boxing debut on Saturday.

Earlier this year, Greg Hardy was released from the UFC after losing his third consecutive fight at UFC 272. Hardy fell to Sergey Spivak via TKO after also losing via KO/TKO to Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura before then. After being one of the parties to figuratively knock Hardy out of the UFC, “Bam Bam” Tuivasa opted to give Hardy some free employment advice.

Ultimately, Hardy would decide to sign a multi-fight deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship back in July. Hardy has yet to make his BKFC debut, but he did make his pro boxing debut this weekend against Mike Cook at the Black Sheep Boxing event on Saturday, October 8.

Greg Hardy Wins Pro Boxing Debut

Mike Cook entered the bout without any pro boxing experience and a bare-knuckle boxing record of 0-1. Cook would remain winless in his boxing career while Hardy picked up his first victory in the sport via TKO. You can catch the clip of the finish down below.

GREG HARDY GETS BOXING DEBUT KO WIN pic.twitter.com/M8WqhPJk4F — MMA Now (@MMANowTV) October 9, 2022

It is unclear when Greg Hardy will make his BKFC debut or who he will be paired against. MMA News will be sure to provide the details once that information becomes available along with the ensuing highlights of the clash.

How do you think Greg Hardy will do in his boxing career?