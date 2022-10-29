Max Griffin Recalls Early Career Advice From Tim Means

Even though they’re getting ready to square off at UFC Vegas 63 tonight, Max Griffin can’t help but laugh about some important advice Tim Means gave him early in his career.

The 36-year-old is coming off a difficult result in his last bout against Neil Magny, where Griffin lost a narrow split decision than many felt should have gone the other way. The loss snapped Griffin’s three-fight winning streak and also took away an opportunity for “Pain” to join the Top 15 in the UFC’s welterweight division.

While Griffin admits the Magny loss still bothers him, he’s excited for his next challenge in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 63. “Pain” was asked during the event’s media day how he reacted to being matched up with Means, who carries a reputation as one of the UFC’s premier action fighters.

Griffin came out on the wrong end of the scorecards in his last bout with Magny. (Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)

“I didn’t know who they were gonna give me after [Magny], cause I ‘won’ but I didn’t,” Griffin answered. “It was a fight to be ranked, but when I got Tim Means I was like ‘Yeah, hell yeah.’ I like Tim Means, I’ve known Tim Means for awhile. He was actually the first UFC fighter that I met at a card, when I fought Colby Covington. We stayed at the Red Rock, it was my first time. But he was in the hot tub, and I was like, ‘Oh shit, that’s Tim Means.’”

Means And Griffin Come Full Circle

Griffin appeared on Season 16 of The Ultimate Fighter in 2012 before eventually working his way into the UFC in 2016.

After losing his UFC debut at UFC 202 to the aforementioned Covington, “Pain” had an up-and-down first few years in the promotion before the recent three-fight win streak that was snapped by Magny.

Means was recently on a three-fight win streak of his own, although that run was broken under considerably more decisive circumstances when Kevin Holland defeated him via submission in June.

Many fans are expecting the matchup between Means and Griffin to be one of the highlights of UFC Vegas 63. Griffin is expecting to pick up a dominant victory over the 38-year-old, but he’s still thankful for some advice provided by “The Dirty Bird” during that first meeting at UFC 202.

“He gave me advice on the autographs, or the scalper dudes who sell all the autographs. He’s like ‘Yo, I’ll give you some advice…people will try to get your autograph and sell ‘em. When someone asks for your autograph, ask who I make it out to…I always remember that, ’cause you see the guys hanging out with their bags and they’ll have you, ‘Can you sign these 20 gloves?’ Like, get out of here with that shit, you know? But Tim Means is solid, respectful guy. I’ve been a fan of him before that, and since then, but it’s all love man. It’s gonna be violence, I’m gonna freakin’ finish him. But it’s all love.”

In addition to the co-main event between Means and Griffin, UFC Vegas 63 is headlined by a matchup between top featherweights Arnold Allen and Calvin Kattar.

What do you make of the advice that Means provided for Griffin before “Pain” made his promotional debut at UFC 202?