Gustafsson vs. Saint Preux Targeted For UFC 282, Twitter Reacts

Light heavyweight veterans Alexander Gustafsson and Ovince Saint Preux are reportedly set to collide at the UFC‘s final pay-per-view of 2022 on December 10.

The matchup between Gustafsson and Saint Preux, who are two of the most long-tenured fighters still competing inside the Octagon, was reported by MMA Junkie on Tuesday. With it, the Swede and his Haitian-American counterpart have become the latest notable names added to the UFC 282 event, set for Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena later this year.

Gustafsson (18-8), a three-time UFC light heavyweight title challenger, is without a win since he knocked out Glover Teixeira in 2017. In four fights that have followed, “The Mauler” has been stopped every time he’s stepped into the cage.

After a knockout loss to Jon Jones at UFC 232, Gustafsson dropped two fights via submission against Anthony Smith and Fabrício Werdum, with his defeat to the latter coming in a failed venture to heavyweight.

This past July at UFC London, Gustafsson returned to 205 pounds after a two-year layoff. In devastating fashion, the Swedish 35-year-old was knocked out in just 67 seconds by Nikita Krylov.

While many called for Gustafsson to hang up his gloves following his latest defeat, the 18-fight UFC vet isn’t calling time on his career just yet. He’ll now look to return to winning ways against one-time interim title challenger Saint Preux (26-16).

After consecutive stoppage losses to Jamahal Hill and Tanner Boser, the 39-year-old Florida native returned to the win column last time out, outpointing former champion Maurício Rua in a largely forgettable bout at UFC 274 this past May.

“OSP” will look to show that he has more left in the tank as he approaches the age of 40 by adding to Gustafsson’s woes inside the cage on December 10.

The current fights expected to take place at UFC 282 are as follows:

Jiří Procházka (C) vs. Glover Teixeira (light heavyweight championship)

Darren Till vs. Dricus Du Plessis (middleweight)

Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett (middleweight)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus (heavyweight)

Robbie Lawler vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (welterweight)

Alexander Gustafsson vs. Ovince Saint Preux (light heavyweight)

Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley (middleweight)

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula (middleweight)

Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez (featherweight)

TJ Brown vs. Erik Silva (featherweight)

Daniel da Silva vs. Vinicius Salvador (flyweight)

Ronnie Lawrence vs. Cameron Saaiman (bantamweight)

MMA Twitter Reacts To Gustafsson’s Return

Following the announcement, mixed martial arts enthusiasts took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the latest addition to the promotion’s final PPV event of the year. It’s safe to say that the reactions were mixed.

Many pointed out that a number of years ago, a clash between a prime Gustafsson and prime Saint Preux would have been massively exciting and highly anticipated.

But with the fight set to go down in 2022 and with a number of red columns on both men’s records in recent times, some aren’t exactly expecting fireworks come December 10.

Perhaps with the memory of Saint Preux’s last appearance in mind, one fan had a grim outlook on how the fight could play out.

A number of others pitched a unique two-way retirement bout. Given that many have called for the Swede to hang up his gloves in recent times, as well as the ‘loser retires’ stipulation some attached to Saint Preux’s UFC 274 bout, this reaction was certainly not surprising.

But it wasn’t all negative. As well as one fan showing relief that Gustafsson hasn’t been matched against a rising prospect, others showed their support for “The Mauler” following confirmation of his 19th walk to the Octagon.

Who do you think will have their hand raised at UFC 282, Alexander Gustafsson or Ovince Saint Preux?