Twitter Harshly Criticizes Uriah Hall Vs. Le’Veon Bell

Former UFC middleweight Uriah Hall outlasted Le’Veon Bell in his boxing debut, but social media wasn’t impressed.

Hall faced Bell in his professional boxing debut on the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva main card on Saturday. It was his first combat sports competition since leaving the UFC earlier this year.

Hall got off to a slow start against the former NFL star Bell in the ring. He had a hard time finding his range despite being the more forward-pushing fighter throughout the action.

Hall found his timing as the fight went on, most notably with his jab and right hook. He badly hurt Bell but wasn’t able to quite put him away in the later rounds.

The pace picked up in the final round but the crowd rained down boos and expressed displeasure in the relatively tame contest. After four rounds, Hall earned a unanimous decision victory.

Check out some of the highlights from Hall vs. Bell below.

Twitter Reacts To Uriah Hall Defeating Le’Veon Bell

After Hall’s win, Twitter wasn’t very impressed with the performance from either boxer.

Who Paid Uriah Hall To Throw This Fight #ThisShitFake — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) October 30, 2022

Uriah has no head movement whatsoever… like none. 😂 #PaulSilva — SqualayMMA 🇭🇹 🗽 (@MMASqualayeee) October 30, 2022

Uriah Hall's boxing not unlike his MMA'ing #PaulSilva — Alexander K Lee (@AlexanderKLee) October 30, 2022

Someone gotta tell Hall he gotta cut that ring off. Hes just chasing Bell around. — FIGHT HUB MARCOS (@heyitsmarcosv) October 30, 2022

Uriah Hall should be absolutely styling on this guy. Why is it that MMA fighters seem to totally freeze up on these boxing shows? Never seems to be any urgency. #PaulSilva — Tom Taylor (@TomTayMMA) October 30, 2022

In this Uriah Hall/Le'Veon Bell fight, there aren't a lot of…oh, what's the word…combinations. — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) October 30, 2022

The fact this is even a close fight is baffling to me — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 30, 2022

That Hall-Bell fight was way closer than it should have been. #PaulSilva — Greg Rosenstein (@grosenstein) October 30, 2022

Before the boxing fight, Hall lost a unanimous decision to André Muniz at UFC 276 back in July. It was his first MMA fight since a loss to Sean Strickland in July 2021.

Bell made his boxing return after knocking out fellow NFL great Adrian Peterson in an exhibition back in September. His fight with Hall was his professional debut.

Paul faces the UFC legend Silva in the card’s main event.

