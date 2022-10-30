Twitter Harshly Criticizes Uriah Hall Vs. Le’Veon Bell

Former UFC middleweight Uriah Hall outlasted Le’Veon Bell in his boxing debut, but social media wasn’t impressed.
Hall faced Bell in his professional boxing debut on the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva main card on Saturday. It was his first combat sports competition since leaving the UFC earlier this year.
Hall got off to a slow start against the former NFL star Bell in the ring. He had a hard time finding his range despite being the more forward-pushing fighter throughout the action.
Hall found his timing as the fight went on, most notably with his jab and right hook. He badly hurt Bell but wasn’t able to quite put him away in the later rounds.
The pace picked up in the final round but the crowd rained down boos and expressed displeasure in the relatively tame contest. After four rounds, Hall earned a unanimous decision victory.
Check out some of the highlights from Hall vs. Bell below.
Twitter Reacts To Uriah Hall Defeating Le’Veon Bell
After Hall’s win, Twitter wasn’t very impressed with the performance from either boxer.
Before the boxing fight, Hall lost a unanimous decision to André Muniz at UFC 276 back in July. It was his first MMA fight since a loss to Sean Strickland in July 2021.
Bell made his boxing return after knocking out fellow NFL great Adrian Peterson in an exhibition back in September. His fight with Hall was his professional debut.
Paul faces the UFC legend Silva in the card’s main event.
Check out the latest results and highlights from Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva here.