Helwani Sets Record Straight On Mark Zuckerberg/UFC Situation

Ariel Helwani has given some insight as to why the UFC opted to close off UFC Vegas 61 to media and fans in favor of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg attended UFC Vegas 61 along with his wife at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday. Speculation regarding his attendance began after UFC President Dana White chose to close off the event to media and fans.

Many speculated that Zuckerberg and his inner circle had booked out the Apex facility for a private viewing. White later shut this notion down after UFC strawweight Mackenzie Dern stoked the fire of the rumor during UFC Vegas 61 media day.

Days after UFC Vegas 61, Helwani has provided some context as to why the UFC decided to close the Apex off to the public.

Ariel Helwani Claims Mark Zuckerberg’s Private Attendance Wasn’t His Choosing

During a recent segment of The MMA Hour, Helwani explained what he’s been hearing regarding Zuckerberg and UFC Vegas 61.

“What I’m being told now, from good sources, is he did not rent it out,” Helwani said of Zuckerberg’s presence at the UFC Apex. “That he was invited, and it was the UFC’s decision, Dana White, in particular, to close it off to the media and to the fans so that he and some Facebook friends, executives… could enjoy it privately.”

Zuckerberg witnessed an eventful card at UFC Vegas 61, featuring a five-round strawweight main event between Dern and Yan Xiaonan. After 25 minutes of action, Xiaonan earned the victory via a majority decision.

White ruffled lots of feathers with his decision to give Zuckerberg a private viewing without fans or media in attendance and could face additional questions in the coming weeks.

What are your thoughts on the latest surrounding Mark Zuckerberg’s attendance at UFC Vegas 61?