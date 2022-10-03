Helwani To Promoters: Shame On You For Letting Nickal Get Away

Ariel Helwani is praising the UFC‘s signing of Bo Nickal and shaming those who didn’t.

The UFC has added some new talent to its roster over the last few weeks. The latest installment of Dana White‘s Contender Series just finished up and a bunch of fighters were able to obtain UFC contracts. Among them was the collegiate wrestling champion Bo Nickal.

Fight fans are high on Nickal as he makes his transition from wrestling to MMA. He now has three fights under his belt and is undoubtedly one of the largest prospects in the sport today.

The UFC gave him a contract last Tuesday and have lined him up with his debut matchup already. MMA media member Ariel Helwani is praising the UFC for securing Nickal to the organization.

“They’ve been waiting for a guy like this,” Helwani said on The MMA Hour. “A division one champion, multiple time, they can sink their teeth, they understand what that means. From a big 10 school and he could back it up and he’s got the endorsement of the likes of Masvidal, Brown, and Poirier, and all the guys at ATT. This is incredibly exciting. You see the look on Dana’s face, you see his reaction. It’s unbelievable what he’s doing. And it’s unbelievable what they have.”

Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Ariel Helwani Thinks Bo Nickal Is The Next Great American MMA Star

Helwani thinks that Nickal is the real deal and the kind of MMA star that American fans will love to root for. Nickal has had two fights on the Contender Series and the UFC scooped him up. Helwani applauds the UFC for noticing the potential in this 26-year-old and shames the other promotions for missing it.

“Shame on every other promotion who didn’t make a run and throw the world at this guy,” he said. “You all pick the wrong guys. This was the guy that you should have been putting in your farm system, in your training camp, on your monthly salary. This was the guy. Now benefit of hindsight is 20/20. I get it. But wow, one of the best prospect signings that the UFC has had in years.”

Nickal will be making his UFC debut on Dec. 10 when he takes on Jamie Pickett at UFC 282. With a win, he could be on his way to stardom and has already begun calling out big-name fighters such as Khamzat Chimaev.

Want to suggest a correction or provide other feedback? Contact the editor at [email protected]!