Henry Cejudo Lists Top 5 WW Fights For Conor McGregor’s Return

Henry Cejduo is putting on his matchmaker hat and looking into the best fights for Conor McGregor if he chooses to return at welterweight.

Recently McGregor has been looking larger than ever. He is out of competition right now and his return is unclear. Although the when is not set, the where could be as McGregor recently announced that he would want to fight at 170 pounds when he finally does make his much-anticipated return.

If this is the case, it could open up a whole new bag of possible opponents. Former two-division champion Cejudo thinks he knows a few men who could pair well with McGregor at this higher weight class.

Henry Cejudo Picks His Top Five Best Welterweight Options For Conor McGregor

Cejudo’s first choice is Jorge Masvidal. Masvidal is a big name and matching him up with McGregor could be big money. Cejudo thinks that stylistically these two blend well and could make for an exciting fight.

“So if I had to pick the top five welterweight for Conor McGregor, and again, I’m doing this according to the style that I think Conor can have success, number one Jorge Masvidal,” he said on his YouTube channel. “This is a good fight for Conor McGregor. Why? Because there’s really no grappling involved. You want guys that can strike and that want to strike, don’t want to grapple.”

Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards, UFC 278 Faceoff

Cejudo’s next choice is the winner of the title fight between champion Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman. McGregor only has one fight under his belt at welterweight, and that was his win over Donald Cerrone back in 2020. This certainly would not qualify him for a title shot from a meritocracy standpoint, but Cejudo believes that his star power and earning potential could allow him to slip into the title shot.

“There’s one thing that Conor McGregor has, he’s on that special Dana White Privilege list,” he said. “So he has the ability to maybe even catch the winner if he plays his cards right, and one of these guys could call him out, I know they would all want to call him out, because it’s a huge payday.”

Cejudo went on to mention that he believes McGregor would fare better against Edwards than Usman.

His next choice was Paddy Pimblett but at 170 pounds. Pimblett is fighting at lightweight but has a reputation for gaining a great deal of weight between fights. Both are big names and Cejudo thinks they could be a big fight for the UK fans.

The last two names are Kevin Holland and Colby Covington. They are both well-known in the welterweight division and a win over either could help McGregor’s case for a title shot at 170. In the end, it seems that McGregor will have his choice as he usually does.

