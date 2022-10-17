Hooker Points Out Flaw In How Fighters Call Out McGregor

UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker has questioned the logic behind how some fighters choose to call out former two-division champion Conor McGregor.

If there’s one man whom most want to fight, it’s McGregor. The “Notorious” Irishman has achieved immense success inside the cage, most notably becoming the first to hold two titles simultaneously in UFC history.

With that success, he’s grown into the biggest superstar that MMA has ever seen. And despite his Octagon form and activity dipping in recent years, he remains the largest draw in the sport.

Currently, McGregor remains on the sidelines following the broken leg he suffered last July in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. But having returned to training and sparring in recent months, the Dublin native has reiterated his desire to make a successful comeback in 2023.

When he does choose to make the walk again, McGregor certainly won’t be short on possible opponents. From 155-pound contenders like Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler to veterans like Tony Ferguson and Jorge Masvidal, everybody wants a piece of the McGregor pay-per-view pie.

But one of McGregor’s fellow ranked lightweights believes that many are going about their callouts in a rather bizarre way…

Hooker Asks: ‘Why Would McGregor Fight Someone Who Disrespects Him?’

During a recent interview with The AllStar’s John Hyon Ko, Dan Hooker — who sits two places below McGregor on the lightweight ladder at #14 — assessed reports that Justin Gaethje is emerging as a possible frontrunner to welcome the Irishman back to the cage.

“The Highlight” made headlines recently after accusing McGregor of steroid usage. He also suggested that the former champ-champ ‘ducked’ him back in 2020 when he chose to face Donald Cerrone.

Discussing the insults many send McGregor’s way, Hooker questioned why the MMA megastar would fight anyone who has been “disrespecting” him, especially given that a bout with him would set the opponent up for life financially.

“I don’t know how these guys are trying to get a fight with McGregor by constantly disrespecting him, or calling him names, or bringing up his family stuff; stuff like that,” Hooker said. “You obviously need to understand that he knows whoever he fights, win or lose, is going to be financially secure for the rest of his days after that.

“So, why would he want to reward someone who’s saying that he’s not a good family man or constantly berating him and disrespecting him? It doesn’t make much sense to me when some of these guys attack him or question him like that, especially at a time when we know he’s filming a movie and not gonna compete for the next six months, eight months, 10 months, 12 months potentially,” Hooker added.

With that, Hooker suggested that the remarks of many fighters may derive from a push for attention rather than a genuine attempt to face the Irishman.

Should that not be the case, though, “The Hangman” sees no logic in insult-ridden tactics, especially against a man who is no stranger to criticism.

“Are they doing it for attention? Building their brand? Maybe, he’s still the biggest name in the sport,” Hooker noted. “Obviously, attaching your name to his name is a good business decision. But in terms of actually getting the fight, I don’t think these guys are thinking it that well through.

“You’re essentially asking him for something… ‘Pick me, pick me you (insult).’ Like, he decides? I can’t understand… You think he’s so easy to manipulate that you’re gonna call him names and he’s going to make a bad decision based off you calling him names?” Hooker continued. “If there’s any fighter in the world I feel like can handle criticism, it has to be Conor McGregor.”

Perhaps the most notable example of the tactic Hooker is referring to has come from Masvidal. Having risen to stardom through a successful 2019, “Gamebred” has long called for a blockbuster showdown with the Irishman.

This year, the Miami native has branded McGregor a “rat b*tch” person, and suggested that he wants to end the former champ-champ ‘before cocaine does’.

If you ask Hooker, that’s a strange way to request a McGregor payday.

