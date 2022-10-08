Irish Boxing Champ Wants McGregor “Homecoming” Superfight

Newly crowned boxing champion Dennis Hogan wants a McGregor superfight after his big fight this weekend.

Dennis “Hurricane” Hogan (31-4-1, 7KO) fought Sam Eggington for the IBO super-welterweight title earlier tonight. This was the Kildare native’s fourth world title challenge, as he headed to enemy territory for No Limit’s Super Saturday card in Newcastle.

The 37-year-old recognized that this fourth title shot represented a do-or-die moment in his career. However, ahead of his career-defining title shot, Hogan already had his eyes on a red-panty night. Hogan’s management claim to already be in talks with McGregor’s regarding a homecoming bout between the pair.

Hogan acknowledged the gravity of a fourth world title bout, telling News Corp (h/t the Daily Telegraph):

“It would mean everything to say I am a world champion… There is a lot riding on this fight. It will define my professional career and I can look back and say I won a world title. I ticked that box… This is very important to me… to put that demon to bed after what happened in Mexico.”

Common Ground With McGregor

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being born in the neighboring county to McGregor, the pair have never met. However, they came close, as Hogan notes that they shared a sponsor in 2010, Big Shots Sports Nutrition.

Despite being out of action (and the USADA testing pool for 14 months), McGregor has had no shortage of challengers, from Jorge Masvidal to Michael Chandler to Charles Oliveira, and everyone in between.

However, none of them can give McGregor what Hogan can: a true all-Ireland spectacular homecoming.

“If I win, the first thing I will do is get in touch with [Coach Cavanagh] and say ‘Is there any chance Conor may want this? I would love to go back to Ireland and have a title defense there,” Hogan said. “I am due a homecoming, I haven’t fought in Ireland since my amateur days, so it would be great to go back there and defend my title.”

And wouldn’t you know it, days after these remarks were made, Dennis Hogan was able to finally win title by capturing the IBO super-welterweight title in his victory over Sam Eggington via majority decision. So, could the big money fight with Conor McGregor be next?

