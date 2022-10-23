Islam Makhachev On Alexander Volkanovski: ‘This Guy’s So Small’

All signs are pointing to Islam Makhachev defending his lightweight title against Alexander Volkanovski, but he is not intimidated.

Some were shocked to discover that featherweight champ and number one pound-for-pound fighter Volkanovski would not only serve as the backup for the UFC 280 main event between Makhachev and Oliveira but would be selected as next to face the winner for the lightweight title.

In the end, the Dagestani would best the Brazilian, finishing him with an arm triangle in the second round, before facing off with the Kiwi featherweight king in the Octagon.

via CBS Sports

Islam Makhachev Not Impressed With Alexander Volkanovski

Just because Alexander Volkanovski is the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world does not mean he intimidates Islam Makhachev. This is something that the new lightweight champ wanted to make crystal clear while speaking with media after UFC 280.

Makhachev explained to ESPN’s Megan Olivi that he has respect for the skills and experience of Volkanovski. That said, he does not feel like the featherweight champ has the physicality to offer much of a threat to him.

“This guy’s so small. I’m gonna stop this guy. Like what I did a couple minutes ago, I can do same thing, take (him) down and finish him there. Because know this guy’s so small,” Makhachev said. “He’s not my level. I respect him. He’s a great champion. But I’m different level. Because when I step inside the cage, everybody understand”

If Islam Makhachev and his team get their wish, we will be seeing him fight Alexander Volkanovski in his own backyard of Australia. No matter where it is, the bout is sure to be an exciting one between two of the most skilled fighters on the UFC roster.

How do you see Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski playing out?

