Makhachev Has No Plans Of “Lapping” LW Division As Champ

UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev doesn’t plan on facing top lightweight contenders multiple times if he becomes champion.

Makhachev will fight for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280 on Oct. 22. He earned the title shot following 10 straight victories, including recent finishes over Dan Hooker and Bobby Green.

Makhachev, an understudy of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, has been praised for his skill set. Some in his inner circle believe he could go down as one of the greatest UFC fighters in history when it’s all said and done.

First thing’s first for Makhachev, who faces a tough test against the recently vacated champion Charles Oliveira. This is a title shot that he’s waited years for and intends on making his dream come true.

After earning the lightweight title, Makhachev admits it won’t be long until he moves on to other challenges in other divisions.

Islam Makhachev Forecasts Timeframe For Welterweight Move

Photo via Instagram @islam_makhachev

During a recent interview with CBS Sports, Makhachev answered how long a lightweight title reign would last.

“I need to defend this belt minimum 3, 4 times,” Makhachev said. “When I see some situation in my division, I don’t want to be Kamaru and beat the same opponents. I’m gonna try to fight for my legacy.”

Makhachev’s admission is similar to that of Nurmagomedov. Up until he retired in 2020, Nurmagomedov fought all of the top challengers before electing to call it a career due to his family’s wishes.

While Makhachev doesn’t plan on retiring anytime soon, he doesn’t plan on holding on to the lightweight title too long to the point that new challenges are scarce. He wants to become not only the next Dagestani UFC champion but the next multi-weight world champion.

This story originally appeared on MMANews.com. Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.