Islam Makhachev Opens Up On His Only MMA Loss

UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev‘s lone defeat in his MMA career ended up sparking the fire that’s led him to the UFC 280 title shot.

Makhachev will face Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280 on Oct. 22. It caps off a remarkable run for the Dagestani with a 10-fight winning streak in the Octagon.

Makhachev, an understudy of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, has been tabbed as one of the most impressive lightweights in a generation. He’s been coined by his head coach as the best lightweight ever ahead of the biggest fight of his life.

Despite his recent run of success, it hasn’t been entirely smooth sailing for Makhachev. He lost to Adriano Martins earlier in his career at UFC 192 in a brutal first-round knockout.

Islam Makhachev Learned A Lot From First Career UFC Loss

During a recent interview with TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter, Makhachev explained what it was like to lose in the Octagon.

“That moment, I just think nobody can stop me,” Makhachev admitted. “And I always when fight (began) tried to push my opponents, tried to go always forward, land some hard punch. But this is MMA, small gloves. I learned a lot after this fight.”

Makhachev has bounced back in a big way since the loss to Martins. He has won 10 in a row, including recent submissions of Dan Hooker and Thiago Moisés.

Meanwhile, Martins went on to go winless in his next six fights, including UFC losses to Leonardo Santos and Kajan Johnson.

Fighters like Kamaru Usman and Makhachev losing in the UFC is jaw-dropping to most MMA fans and pundits, but Makhachev’s recent dominance shows that fighters can rebound in a big way following a misstep.

