Makhachev Shares Idea For Chandler To ‘Prove How Good He Is’

UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev has revealed what Michael Chandler needs to do to earn his respect in the title picture.

Makhachev will face Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280 on Oct. 22. He earned the title shot following a 10-fight winning streak, with recent wins coming against Bobby Green and Dan Hooker.

Despite Chandler’s recent viral knockout of Tony Ferguson at UFC 274, Makhachev hasn’t been impressed by the former Bellator champion’s run in the Octagon. In just the second fight of his UFC tenure, Chandler fought for the then-vacant title against Oliveira at UFC 262, losing via second-round TKO.

As Makhachev gets ready for the biggest fight of his career, he has an idea for how Chandler can garner his attention should he win his upcoming title fight over Oliveira.

Islam Makhachev Issues Challenge To Michael Chandler

In a recent tweet, Makhachev recommended Chandler take his time to work back to another title shot.

Chandlers claims for title is ridiculous. Got finished in the title fight and then beat old Tony who’s 0-5 in last five.

Fight with young and hungry guys like Tsarukyan or Dober first, and we’ll see how good you are — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) October 8, 2022

Chandler will face former title challenger Dustin Poirier at UFC 281 on Nov. 12. A win could earn him the next lightweight title shot against the Oliveira/Makhachev winner.

Makhachev’s dismissal of Chandler’s accomplishments comes just months after accepting a pitch from Chandler to fight him for the vacant title. The UFC ended up booking him against Oliveira in Abu Dhabi.

If Makhachev wins the lightweight title and becomes champion, he may be reluctant to give Chandler the next title shot based on his recent comments. Though if Chandler puts on an impressive performance at UFC 281, his mind could be changed in a hurry.

