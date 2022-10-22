Fighters React To Islam Makhachev Tapping Charles Oliveira

Islam Makhachev brought a UFC title back to Dagestan with a jaw-dropping submission of Charles Oliveira at UFC 280.

Makhachev and Oliveira squared off for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280. This after Oliveira vacated the belt earlier this year following a botched weight cut ahead of UFC 274.

Makhachev used his wrestling-heavy style to shut down Oliveira’s offense. He controlled a majority of the first round except for some powerful elbows from the bottom from Oliveira.

In Round 2, Makhachev didn’t take long to secure the trip and get Oliveira back to the mat. He set up a nasty arm-triangle choke that forced Oliveira to tap to earn UFC gold.

UFC Fighters Live React To Islam Makhachev/Charles Oliveira

Here’s what UFC fighters had to say about Makhachev finishing Oliveira at UFC 280.

Round 1:

Sambo VS Jiujitsu #ufc — Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) October 22, 2022

Is it me or does Charles look a lil smaller than normal #UFC280 — Jake Hadley (@JakeHadleyMMA) October 22, 2022

Let’s go!!!! — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) October 22, 2022

Beautiful throw by Islam #UFC280 — Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) October 22, 2022

Charles seems pretty safe on bottom. And a sweep to stand up. That's interesting. And now back down… how effective can Islam be on top? #UFC280 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) October 22, 2022

That boy ate that up kick like it was nothing how — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 22, 2022

Round 2:

If you aren’t watching this fight I don’t know what you are doing. #UFC280 — Ode' ⭕️sbourne 🇯🇲 (@OdeOsbourne) October 22, 2022

OH SHIT!!! — Vinc Pichel 🇺🇸 (@FromHellPichel) October 22, 2022

Islam deserves the belt! Humble hard worker. World class #UFC280 — Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) October 22, 2022

Wow Islam is going to be hard to beat #UFC280 — Javid Basharat (@JavidBasharat) October 22, 2022

Great performance to the new champ and great moment for that team!!!#congrats #UFC280 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) October 22, 2022

WHAT A STATEMENT MADE TO SUB OLIEVERA LIKE THAT!!! AND NEW! 😱🏆#UFC280 — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) October 22, 2022

I didn't see this one coming 🤯 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) October 22, 2022

Wow Olivera gets submitted! 😳 This sport is Wild! And sooo Unpredictable #UFC280 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) October 22, 2022

Wow 😯 just wow 👏🏼👏🏼 @MAKHACHEVMMA — The Prince (@AmirAlbazi) October 22, 2022

Islam with the sub that was vicious . Oliveira tapped quick ! #UFC280 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) October 22, 2022

Makhachev won 10 fights in a row entering UFC 280 since his first professional loss at UFC 192. This was his fifth straight finish after recent victories over Bobby Green and Dan Hooker.

To make Makhachev’s win even more impressive, Oliveira entered the fight as the UFC’s all-time leader in submission wins. After beating Oliveira, Makhachev is knocking on the door of potentially breaking that record in the future.

Oliveira won the then-vacant lightweight title at UFC 262 over Michael Chandler. He went on to defend it against Dustin Poirier before earning the No. 1 contender spot with a first-round finish of Justin Gaethje.

As Makhachev begins his title reign, he has no shortage of potential challengers, including a possible super fight against UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski.

