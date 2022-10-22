Fighters React To Islam Makhachev Tapping Charles Oliveira

Islam Makhachev brought a UFC title back to Dagestan with a jaw-dropping submission of Charles Oliveira at UFC 280.
Makhachev and Oliveira squared off for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280. This after Oliveira vacated the belt earlier this year following a botched weight cut ahead of UFC 274.
Makhachev used his wrestling-heavy style to shut down Oliveira’s offense. He controlled a majority of the first round except for some powerful elbows from the bottom from Oliveira.
In Round 2, Makhachev didn’t take long to secure the trip and get Oliveira back to the mat. He set up a nasty arm-triangle choke that forced Oliveira to tap to earn UFC gold.
UFC Fighters Live React To Islam Makhachev/Charles Oliveira
Here’s what UFC fighters had to say about Makhachev finishing Oliveira at UFC 280.
Round 1:
Round 2:
Makhachev won 10 fights in a row entering UFC 280 since his first professional loss at UFC 192. This was his fifth straight finish after recent victories over Bobby Green and Dan Hooker.
To make Makhachev’s win even more impressive, Oliveira entered the fight as the UFC’s all-time leader in submission wins. After beating Oliveira, Makhachev is knocking on the door of potentially breaking that record in the future.
Oliveira won the then-vacant lightweight title at UFC 262 over Michael Chandler. He went on to defend it against Dustin Poirier before earning the No. 1 contender spot with a first-round finish of Justin Gaethje.
As Makhachev begins his title reign, he has no shortage of potential challengers, including a possible super fight against UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski.
Check out the UFC 280 results and highlights here.