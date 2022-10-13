Jake Paul/Anderson Silva PPV Price, Full Main Card Announced

Fans will have to pay a hefty price to watch the highly anticipated boxing event featuring a headliner between Jake Paul and UFC legend Anderson Silva.

Paul will face Silva in his boxing return on Oct. 29 in Glendale, AZ. He hasn’t fought since a knockout of former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley last December.

Paul was supposed to return earlier this year in August until fights against Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. were each canceled for separate reasons.

Silva returns to the ring following a win over UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz in his last boxing appearance in Sept. 2021. He has won back-to-back boxing fights since his UFC tenure came to a close.

For those wanting to purchase the Paul/Silva pay-per-view, Showtime has it listed at a $59.99 price tag. Tickets are also on sale for the event that will take place at the Gila River Arena, which hosted UFC 263 last year.

The full main card was also announced, featuring former UFC middleweight Uriah Hall facing former NFL star Le’Veon Bell in the boxing ring. You can check out the full main card below.

Full Main Card For Jake Paul Vs. Anderson Silva Revealed

Image Credit: Esther Lin/Showtime

Main Card (Showtime PPV, 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT)

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

Ashton Sylve vs. Braulio Rodriguez

Alexandro Santiago vs. Antonio Nieves

Uriah Hall vs. Le’Veon Bell

Chris Avila vs. Dr. Mike Varshavski

