Jake Paul Shares Future Headline After Silva Fight

Jake Paul has seen the future, and he knows what headlines will be the day after his October 29th bout with Anderson Silva.

Paul has made the transition to boxing a successful one, having gone undefeated thus far across 6 fights, knocking out every man who has stepped into the ring with him. However, he is now positioned to take on the biggest test of his career by far, when he faces former UFC middleweight champion and legendary striker, Anderson Silva this weekend.

Jake Paul Wants A Respectful KO

When the fight was still a few weeks away, Jake Paul had been doing a great deal of media to promote this fight, even doing a press conference with Anderson Silva, which saw Silva’s former bitter rival Chael Sonnen hosting the event. It was at one such media event that saw the former Disney star being asked to predict the future.

Rather than simply asking him how he sees the fight playing out on October 29th, a reporter asked Paul what the headlines would read the day after his fight with Silva. His response was simultaneously cold but full of respect for the combat sports legend.

“‘Jake Paul Exterminates the Spider in Four Rounds,'” Paul said. “A vicious KO. A vicious, respectful KO. I’m going to viciously, respectfully knock him out.”

This is a bold proclamation from Jake Paul, but he has been able to do exactly that in almost every other bout that he has taken in the past.

Of course, Anderson Silva has already proven that he is still dangerous, even at 47 years old, and even after making the late-career switch to boxing, so if the YouTube boxer wants to earn those headlines, he will likely have to go through fire to get there.

Do you think Jake Paul will knock out Anderson Silva this weekend?