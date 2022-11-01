Jake Paul Hits Back At Accusations Of Anderson Silva Fight Fixing

Jake Paul is dismayed by those continuing to dismiss his boxing career and accusing him and his promotion of rigging his fights in his favor.

Paul defeated UFC great Anderson Silva on Saturday night in his return to the boxing ring. He went the distance for just the second time in his career and even earned a big knockdown late in the fight.

Paul remains unbeaten in his boxing career and continues to silence his detractors with each performance. Despite this, he continues to be accused of competing in staged fights rather than fighting legitimate competition.

Paul has gone the extra length to try to continue to convince his doubters that his fights are legitimate. Ahead of his rematch with former UFC champion Tyron Woodley last December, he added a $500k knockout bonus to silence the fraud allegations.

After the biggest win of his boxing career, Paul continues to deal with claims of fraudulent bouts.

Jake Paul On Fixing Allegations: “I Lose Faith In My Generation”

Showtime

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Paul responded to accusations of his fight with Silva being rigged. (h/t MMA Fighting)

“There are the people who will always be there in my career who are discrediting it,” Paul said. “Now, they’re saying it was rigged. It went from, ‘Jake’s going to get knocked out by Anderson,’ to, ‘Oh, that was rigged.’…

“I lose faith in my generation and my peers, and us as a society and a world when I see that type of stuff and that type of stupidity,” Paul said. “It just sucks. It sucks because I worked so hard for this. I dedicate everything, sacrifice everything, every single day, bust my balls, have a 15-person team working around the clock to help me become the best boxer possible, and when I do something like beating Anderson Silva, they try to take it away from me. But I know deep down, and I guess that’s all that really matters.”

Paul also dealt with the claims after his knockout win over Ben Askren last year. After finishing Askren in just two minutes, some viewers felt Askren took a dive, which he later vehemently denied.

UFC President Dana White has been one of the most vocal critics of Paul and his boxing career. He insinuated Paul has gotten handpicked opponents and hinted at other possible malice.

Allegations of fight fixing may never die down, though Paul is focusing on what’s next in his unprecedented boxing career.

What do you think of Jake Paul’s comments?