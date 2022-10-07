Jake Paul Makes Lucrative Offer To Draymond Green After Viral Fight

Jake Paul wants to add another star from another major sport to the upcoming October 29th boxing pay-per-view.

Paul will face UFC legend Anderson Silva in his next boxing fight on October 29th in Phoenix, Arizona. He returns to the ring following back-to-back canceled bouts against Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. in August.

Paul vs. Silva isn’t the only intriguing fight on the card. Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell will face recently retired UFC middleweight Uriah Hall on the undercard.

In light of a massive story in the NBA, Paul wants to offer another athlete a contract to add to the upcoming card.

Jake Paul Invites Draymond Green To Box Following Viral Incident

In a recent tweet, Paul made a pitch to Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green to step into the ring.

Draymond I got $10 million for you to get in the ring on the next Most Valuable Promotions pay per view. Who you want? @Money23Green — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 7, 2022

Green was involved in a physical altercation with his teammate, Jordan Poole, during a routine practice earlier this week. Green has since apologized for his actions and hasn’t been suspended by the NBA or the Warriors organization.

You can check out footage of Green fighting Poole below during a recent practice.

SIGN DRAYMOND FOR THE UFC IMMEDIATELY pic.twitter.com/I41OqaH0yF — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) October 7, 2022

After the initial tweet, Paul clarified his pitch and predicted how a fight between himself and Green would play out.

To be clear the JP that Draymond slept is Jordan Pool. This JP would sleep Draymond in 1 round. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 7, 2022

Green has yet to respond to Paul’s offer as he gets ready for the 2022-2023 NBA season.

Paul continues to add different elements to boxing following his career as a YouTuber, though his latest offer to Green may be one of the most unique yet.

Should Draymond Green consider Jake Paul’s offer?