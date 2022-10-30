Jake Paul Calls Out Nate Diaz After Latest Win

Fresh off of his victory over Anderson Silva, Jake Paul has already targeted the next MMA fighter he wants to meet in the boxing ring.

The 25-year-old picked up the most significant win of his boxing career when he earned a unanimous decision over Silva, the former UFC middleweight champion.

Although “The Spider” had stretches during their bout where he was able to land flurries of punches while engaging in some of his trademark antics, Paul was largely the more active fighter throughout the contest.

The most significant moment of the bout came in the final round. Appearing to realize he might be behind on the scorecards, Silva came out aggressive but ended up being knocked down by a counter right hand from Paul.

The final scorecards indicated that Paul would have been victorious regardless of the knockdown, but no doubt the clip of “The Problem Child” sending Silva to the canvas will be the lasting image from the fight.

Paul Calls Out Diaz After Victory

If Paul knocking Silva down will be the most significant highlight from the bout, the 25-year-old’s callout following the win won’t be trending far behind it.

“I want Nate Diaz, who’s a bitch. He tried to come into my locker room. He tried to cause some shit, and then he always leaves the fucking arena. So Nate Diaz, stop being a bitch and fight me.”

Although mentioning Canelo might be a bit optimistic, calling out Nate Diaz fits perfectly into the trend that Paul has established as a pro boxer. The 25-year-old now holds a 6-0 record, with four of those victories coming against former MMA fighters.

Nate Diaz was in attendance for the Paul vs. Silva fight to support his teammate Chris Avila, who defeated Doctor Mike on the event’s undercard.

The 37-year-old recently became a free agent after he submitted Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 in the final fight of his UFC contract. Diaz has yet to announce any concrete plans for his future, but prior to his final UFC fight he did indicate an interest in fighting Paul.

What’s your reaction to Paul calling out Diaz immediately following his latest victory?