Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Potential Fight Odds Released

An opening line has been set for a potential fight between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz, and oddsmakers are favoring the YouTuber.

After he publicly stated his intent to not sign with the UFC again, fans knew that Diaz was angling for a fight with Paul, given the history that the two had, and the amount of mutual desire there was for a fight.

The Stockton native even appeared at the YouTube boxer’s bout with former UFC middleweight champion and MMA legend Anderson Silva, with the two teams getting into an altercation backstage.

Jake Paul Opens As A Favorite Over Nate Diaz

The biggest hurdle that was preventing Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz was the former’s aforementioned bout with Silva, who was his toughest test to date, without any question. In the end, the YouTube boxer would prove himself worthy, winning a fairly straightforward decision and even dropping “The Spider” in the final round.

With this bout behind him, the next logical step for Paul seems to be the fight with Diaz that he called for after his victory. As such, opening odds have been released, and according to Chamatkar Sandhu, oddsmakers must have been impressed with Paul’s win, as they have him bring a pretty decent favorite over the fourth former UFC fighter he would be facing.

“Jake Paul opens as a big favourite in a potential boxing match with Nate Diaz: Jake Paul -260 (5/13) Nate Diaz +200 (2/1) (odds via @betonline_ag),” Sandhu reported.

While these odds are close for boxing standards, it is still interesting to see the former Disney channel actor as a favorite over someone like Nate Diaz. Of course, it is always important to remember that these odds are designed in a way to elicit betting and are likely going to change, one way or another as the fight becomes official and gets closer.

