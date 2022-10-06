Jake Paul Provides Estimate For October 29 PPV Numbers

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has high expectations for his upcoming pay-per-view headliner versus former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva.

After seeing his hopes to add the name of a seasoned professional pugilist to his record fall away with a pair of canceled matchups with Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr., Paul is set to share the ring with another MMA veteran.

After starting his professional career with wins over fellow online star AnEsonGib and former NBA star Nate Robinson, “The Problem Child” faced improved competition in the form of Ben Askren, a former Bellator and ONE Championship titleholder, and Tyron Woodley, a former champion in the UFC.

If he’s to add a sixth victory to his unblemished résumé, Paul will have to snap the form of Silva inside the ring.

While the Ohio native had expressed a desire to face the MMA legend, he’d hoped to do so after facing a pro-boxer. Nevertheless, he’s advanced his plans and will share the ring with “The Spider” on Showtime PPV on October 29.

The most anticipated fight of year is 28 days away. Live on pay-per-view from Phoenix, Arizona. #PaulSilva pic.twitter.com/nlEAlXPBuM — Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) October 1, 2022

Paul’s appearances have been a mixed bag when it comes to PPV buys. In his first clash with an MMA vet, Triller Fight Club claimed to have attracted 1.5 million buys, a number that would put the event level with Floyd Mayweather vs. Miguel Cotto as the 12th best-selling PPV in boxing history.

Unsurprisingly, that number was doubted by many, including UFC president Dana White. The numbers that followed, though, were perhaps more expected.

Paul’s first matchup with Woodley was reported to have drawn upwards of 500,000 buys. The short-notice rematch, however, appeared to fall of short of that — and by 435,000. Like his detractors eight months prior, Paul rubbished those reports, claiming that the numbers were much higher.

This time, Paul is expecting to leave no doubt about his PPV appeal.

Paul Anticipates Upwards Of 500k For Silva PPV

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn, Paul was asked whether he’s anticipating his headliner versus Silva, who has defeated former WBC middleweight champion Julio César Chávez Jr. and Tito Ortiz since crossing over to boxing, to mark his biggest PPV appearance to date.

After affirming that his most successful night to date is his expectation, Paul talked numbers. While “The Problem Child” noted that he’d be pleased with replicating the PPV tally from his first Woodley fight, he appeared quietly confident of hitting new heights at the Arizona-held event.

“Yeah, I do think this’ll be the biggest pay-per-view,” Paul said. “I would say, like, I would be happy if — anywhere from 300,000 to 500,000. But I think it can get all the way up to like, 600,000, 700,000, depending on how the fight week goes, and the promotion, and the All Access, if that performs well. I’m excited, man, and I think this could be the biggest one for sure.”

It’s safe to say that a victory over Silva will mark Paul’s biggest boxing scalp to date. While the former Disney is over 20 years younger, the Brazilian legend is widely regarded as one of, if not the, greatest strikers in MMA history.

Even White, who has often downplayed Paul’s record, has been calling for “The Problem Child” to face the kind of challenge that Silva presents.

Do you expect the Anderson Silva match to be Jake Paul’s best-selling PPV to date?

