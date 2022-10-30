Paul vs. Silva Results/Highlights: Paul Outlasts Silva

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva finally battled it out in the boxing ring and Paul remains unbeaten in his unprecedented career.

Paul and Silva put on a show in their eight-round boxing showcase. Both men had plenty of impressive moments in the ring, but Paul was the more active heading into the final round.

In the eighth, Paul earned a vicious knockdown with a big right hook that nearly finished the fight. At the final bell, Paul earned a unanimous decision victory.

In addition, Paul and Silva agreed to a bet regarding the outcome. If Paul won, he and Silva will join forces to create an MMA fighters’ association to address fighter pay and other issues. If Silva won, Paul would face him in a kickboxing rematch.

Now, after Paul earned the victory, he and Silva will create an MMA fighters’ association to address fighter pay and other issues.

Also in tonight’s lineup was former UFC superstar Nate Diaz‘s teammate, Chris Avila, who defeated internet personality Doctor Mike to open up the main card. Former The Ultimate Fighter finalist Uriah Hall also earned a win over former NFL star Le’Veon Bell in his boxing debut.

Check out the full results and highlights from an exciting night of boxing below.

Danny Barrios Flores def. Edgar Ortiz Jr.

Jeremiah Milton def. Quintin Sumpter

Chris Avila def. Doctor Mike

Uriah Hall def. Le’Veon Bell

Ashton Sylve def. Braulio Rodriguez

Jake Paul def. Anderson Silva

MAIN CARD:

Jake Paul def. Anderson Silva via unanimous decision (77-74, 78-73 x 2)

Ashton Sylve def. Braulio Rodriguez via KO, R1 – 1:01

Alexandro Santiago def. Antonio Nieves via TKO (corner stoppage) – R7

Uriah Hall def. Le’Veon Bell via unanimous decision (40-36 x 3)

Chris Avila def. Doctor Mike via unanimous decision (40-36 x 3)



PRELIMINARY CARD:

Jeremiah Milton def. Quintin Sumpter via TKO, R5 – 0:39

Ogleidis Suarez def. Shadasia Green via TKO (corner stoppage), R5

Danny Barrios Flores def. Edgar Ortiz Jr. via TKO – R6, 0:36

Adrian Rodriguez def. Dominique Griffin via unanimous decision (40-36 x 3)

Eliezer Silva def. Anthony Hannah via KO/TKO, R2