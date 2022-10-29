Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Live Results & Highlights

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will finally battle it out tonight, and MMA News will be right here to bring you all the results!

Will Jake Paul remain undefeated? Or will Anderson Silva win another boxing bout, proving once again that age is nothing but a number.

In addition, Paul and Silva have agreed to a bet regarding the outcome. If Paul wins, he and Silva will join forces to create an MMA fighters’ association to address fighter pay and other issues. If Silva wins, Paul will face him in a kickboxing rematch.

Also in tonight’s lineup will be former UFC superstar Nate Diaz‘s teammate, Chris Avila, will face internet personality Doctor Mike to open up the main card. Former The Ultimate Fighter finalist Uriah Hall will also make his professional boxing debut against former NFL star Le’Veon Bell.

Check out the full card for tonight’s event below and be sure to check back here for all the results and highlights as they come in!

MAIN CARD:

Jake Paul (186.5) vs. Anderson Silva (186.1)

Ashton Sylve (132.4) vs. Braulio Rodriguez (132.5)

Alexandro Santiago (117.9) vs. Antonio Nieves (117.8)

Uriah Hall (198.6) vs. Le’Veon Bell (197.6)

Chris Avila (183.3) vs. Doctor Mike 182.6)



PRELIMINARY CARD:

Jeremiah Milton (248.2) vs. Quintin Sumpter (219.6)

Ogleidis Suarez (168.9) vs. Shadasia Green (169.2)

Danny Barrios Flores (122.5) vs. Edgar Ortiz Jr. (120.2)

Adrian Rodriguez (123) vs. Dominique Griffin (122.3)

Eliezer Silva (155.7) vs. Anthony Hannah (162.7)