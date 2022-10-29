Jake Paul Vs. Anderson Silva Weigh-In Results & Faceoffs

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva are among a slew of fighters who successfully weighed in ahead of their fights on Saturday in Glendale, AZ.

Paul and Silva will square off in a highly-anticipated main-event boxing matchup. Paul is looking to remain unbeaten in the ring while Silva aims to win his fourth straight since transitioning from MMA.

Aside from the victory that’s on the line, Paul and Silva have agreed to a bet regarding the outcome. If Paul wins, he and Silva will join forces to create an MMA fighters’ association to address fighter pay and other issues. If Silva wins, Paul will face him in a kickboxing rematch.

Paul vs. Silva isn’t the only intriguing fight on the card. Former UFC superstar Nate Diaz‘s teammate, Chris Avila, will face internet personality Doctor Mike to open up the main card. Former The Ultimate Fighter finalist Uriah Hall will also make his professional boxing debut against former NFL star Le’Veon Bell.

Check out the faceoffs and weigh-in results ahead of Saturday’s event below.

Weigh-In Faceoffs

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

Ashton Sylve vs. Braulio Rodriguez

Alexandro Santiago vs. Antonio Nieves

Uriah Hall vs. Le’Veon Bell

Chris Avila vs. Doctor Mike

Jake Paul Vs. Anderson Silva Full Weigh-In Results

MAIN CARD:

Jake Paul (186.5) vs. Anderson Silva (186.1)

Ashton Sylve (132.4) vs. Braulio Rodriguez (132.5)

Alexandro Santiago (117.9) vs. Antonio Nieves (117.8)

Uriah Hall (198.6) vs. Le’Veon Bell (197.6)

Chris Avila (183.3) vs. Doctor Mike 182.6)



PRELIMINARY CARD:

Jeremiah Milton (248.2) vs. Quintin Sumpter (219.6)

Ogleidis Suarez (168.9) vs. Shadasia Green (169.2)

Danny Barrios Flores (122.5) vs. Edgar Ortiz Jr. (120.2)

Adrian Rodriguez (123) vs. Dominique Griffin (122.3)

Eliezer Silva (155.7) vs. Anthony Hannah (162.7)

Check back here at MMANews on Saturday for the full live results and highlights.