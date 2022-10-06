Jamie Pickett Denies Being ‘Sacrificial Lamb’ To Bo Nickal’s Rise

UFC middleweight Jamie Pickett knows the odds aren’t in his favor against Bo Nickal, but he feels he can shock the world at UFC 282.

Pickett will be Nickal’s UFC debut opponent at UFC 282 on December 10th. Nickal earned a shot in the UFC following back-to-back first-round wins on Dana White‘s Contender Series, including most recently against Donovan Beard.

Pickett, a DWCS alum himself, is coming off of back-to-back losses to Denis Tiuliulin and Kyle Daukaus in the Octagon. He’s picked up wins against the likes of Joseph Holmes and Laureano Staropoli in the UFC.

Some fans and pundits give Pickett little chance to stop Nickal’s hype train, though he has the right mindset to get the job done in December.

Jamie Pickett Confident In His Chances Despite Being Massive Betting Underdog

During an exclusive interview with MMA News, Pickett explained how he views this opportunity against the generational prospect Nickal.

“I try not to say cocky stuff, but I have a very good chance of winning this fight,” Pickett said. “He could win for sure, he definitely could win, and I definitely could win, but I think I’m going to win this fight…I didn’t take this fight as a sacrificial lamb…. that’s not how I look at it…

“I’m the better fighter… I can wrestle too,” Pickett continued. “My cardio’s always there, I think when this fight starts going a lot of people are going to go like ‘whoa, this fight isn’t going the way we thought it was going to go.'”

One distinct advantage that Pickett will have entering UFC 282 will be fight time and experience. He’s fought in MMA a total of 21 times across promotions such as the UFC, Legacy FC, and Next Level Fight Club.

Pickett will look to steal Nickal’s hype at UFC 282 and may be one of the few people supremely confident in his chances to pick up the victory.

