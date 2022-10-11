Jan Blachowicz Vs. Magomed Ankalaev Set, Twitter Reacts

A potential No. 1 contender matchup between former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev is set for UFC 282.

News of the Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev booking was first reported by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

Blachowicz returns following a TKO win via injury stoppage against Aleksandar Rakić earlier this year. It was his first fight since losing the light heavyweight title to Glover Teixeira at UFC 267.

Blachowicz earned the UFC light heavyweight belt by defeating Dominick Reyes for the then-vacant title at UFC 253. He went on to defend it in a super fight against UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya in his first and only defense.

Blachowicz and Ankalaev discussed a potential matchup since August when the two contenders went back and forth on Twitter. The winner will likely get the next title shot against the winner of Jiří Procházka vs. Teixeira.

Ankalaev will face the toughest test of his career against Blachowicz following nine straight victories. He most recently finished Anthony Smith in the second round at UFC 277 with vicious ground-and-pound.

After losing his UFC debut to Paul Craig, Ankalaev has gone on to earn victories over the likes of former title challenges Thiago Santos and Volkan Oezdemir.

MMA Twitter Reacts To Jan Blachowicz Vs. Magomed Ankalaev Announcement

Here’s what MMA Twitter had to say about the Blachowicz/Ankalaev booking.

Huge fight at 205. Big Jan gets a chance to earn another shot at his old belt, while Ankalaev gets the title eliminator he deserves. #UFC282 https://t.co/rEoUELadyW — Simon Head (@simonhead) October 11, 2022

Bruh! #UFC282 is shaping up to be a monster card. https://t.co/pDc6TeeylT — Tilly (@TillyTheOG) October 11, 2022

LFG who doesn’t love the 205 lb division https://t.co/QCp1mvOhop — cole world (@coletrainlv) October 11, 2022

Big fight at LHW! https://t.co/S8GjolDJzi — Consensus Score (@ConsensusScore) October 11, 2022

Thats a big hit https://t.co/u5bYbwU1qJ — 𝙼𝚊𝚗𝚞𝚎𝚕 (@maamsports) October 11, 2022

UFC 282 features a light heavyweight title rematch between Prochazka and Teixeira on December 10th. The card will take place in Las Vegas, NV for the UFC’s final pay-per-view of 2022.

What are your thoughts on this pivotal light heavyweight matchup?