Jan Blachowicz Vs. Magomed Ankalaev Set, Twitter Reacts

A potential No. 1 contender matchup between former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev is set for UFC 282.
News of the Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev booking was first reported by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.
Blachowicz returns following a TKO win via injury stoppage against Aleksandar Rakić earlier this year. It was his first fight since losing the light heavyweight title to Glover Teixeira at UFC 267.
Blachowicz earned the UFC light heavyweight belt by defeating Dominick Reyes for the then-vacant title at UFC 253. He went on to defend it in a super fight against UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya in his first and only defense.
Blachowicz and Ankalaev discussed a potential matchup since August when the two contenders went back and forth on Twitter. The winner will likely get the next title shot against the winner of Jiří Procházka vs. Teixeira.
Ankalaev will face the toughest test of his career against Blachowicz following nine straight victories. He most recently finished Anthony Smith in the second round at UFC 277 with vicious ground-and-pound.
After losing his UFC debut to Paul Craig, Ankalaev has gone on to earn victories over the likes of former title challenges Thiago Santos and Volkan Oezdemir.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Jan Blachowicz Vs. Magomed Ankalaev Announcement
Here’s what MMA Twitter had to say about the Blachowicz/Ankalaev booking.
UFC 282 features a light heavyweight title rematch between Prochazka and Teixeira on December 10th. The card will take place in Las Vegas, NV for the UFC’s final pay-per-view of 2022.
What are your thoughts on this pivotal light heavyweight matchup?